Usher Reveals Why Justin Bieber Said NO To Super Bowl Halftime Cameo!

Usher is finally opening up about the biggest disappointment surrounding his Super Bowl performance — at least if you’re a Belieber!

Folks got their hopes up Justin Bieber might make an appearance at the big game on Sunday after reports surfaced the Somebody to Love collaborators had spoken about the opportunity. And then when JB was spotted in Vegas ahead of the football face-off, it really looked like it was gonna happen. But ultimately the Baby singer was only there as a fan. So what happened?? Is there bad blood between the singers??

In a new clip from an upcoming episode of The Breakfast Club shared on Friday, Usher confirmed he really did offer his former mentee a spot on his roster — but the 29-year-old wasn’t feeling it. The newlywed speculated on the younger Grammy winner’s thought process, saying:

“It might have been the fact that he is just wanting to tell a different story right now, and I understand that. But we did have a brief conversation. We gonna do something else in the future. But no love lost or anything like that.”

Oooh! So there’s still hope for a collaboration?! Fun!

The DJ Got Us Fallin’ In Love crooner went on to reveal that several other unnamed stars also declined invites to make a cameo (though he denied rumors he ever contacted Chris Brown), adding:

“It’s a lot of pressure for the Super Bowl, obviously, for me to put on a show so I reached out to everybody. Justin wasn’t the only person that I actually spoke to about doing the Super Bowl. But the moment was maybe for later — he’s gonna play the Super Bowl. I’ll go ahead and give you that, in the future. I profess that over his life and over his time because he has a career that deserves it. But it just didn’t happen, but that doesn’t mean it’s not going to.”

Aw! Still so supportive! Love that! Sounds like Justin wants to save the big moment until it’s his turn to headline! BTW, Lil Jon previously told TMZ the Holy artist “wasn’t really ready” for all the work that went into prepping for the show and the extra attention it would bring him. Can’t fault him for putting his well-being first!

Hear more of Usher’s insight (below):

@breakfastclubam ???? Usher opens up on the SBLVIII rumors surrounding JustinBieber and ChrisBrown ????! Tap in ???? ➡️Listen live on Monday for the full interview on the ???? @iheartradio app! TheBreakfastClub ♬ original sound – The Breakfast Club – The Breakfast Club

Usher’s full interview will air on Monday. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know (below)!

