'Drunk And Belligerent' Kid Rock Waved A Gun & Said The N-Word During Heated Rolling Stone Interview

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Kid Rock was completely outta pocket during an interview last month with Rolling Stone, and now that the piece has been published, we are finally learning the true extent of what went down.

On Sunday, the mag published a lengthy feature that explored Kid Rock’s hard political turn to the right. Born Bob Ritchie, he was once the Detroit party boy. But now, he’s all Donald Trump all the time — and journalist David Peisner went out to Kid Rock’s Nashville home to explore that hard turn to the right.

Unfortunately for Peisner and his feature-length mag piece, s**t hit the fan so hard and SO fast that the story became its own meta-commentary about how insane the interview was in the first place! Most notably, Peisner reported that Kid Rock waved a gun around during their chat and repeatedly used racial slurs while on the record! WTF?!?!

At one point, after several hours spent drinking with the Bawitdaba singer and touring his massive Tennessee compound, Ritchie allegedly became pretty drunk. During an increasingly erratic series of tirades, Peisner reported that Rock traded “white wine for Jim Beam and Diet Coke,” and then drank down “at least three or four of them in pretty quick succession.” At that point, things got really, really weird — and dangerous. In the feature, Peisner wrote:

“He’s sitting in a dark leather chair, shouting at me about something or other, when he reaches behind the seat, pulls out a black handgun, and waves it around to make some sort of point. ‘And I got a f**king goddamn gun right here if I need it!’ he shouts. ‘I got them everywhere!’ This was the tenor of the next hour or so.”

Whoa!!

Elsewhere in the interview, Peisner claimed that Kid Rock — who once infamously rapped about having sex with underage girls — used the N-word several times during their hours-long chat. Unacceptable!!

Kid Rock is also notable for his 2023 boycott of Bud Light over the company’s decision to align themselves with transgender social media influencer Dylan Mulvaney. When Peisner questioned him about that, the Detroit-born rock-rapper acknowledged that he actually has some responsibility for sowing discord among Americans:

“I’m part of the problem. I’m one of the polarizing people, no question. Sometimes I bitch about other people, then I look in the mirror and I’m like, ‘oh, yeah, why don’t you shut the f**k up too?'”

At least he’s self-aware enough to admit that, even if his reported gun waving habits and use of racial slurs are both despicable…

Regarding his awful role in the Bud Light controversy, Kid Rock admitted that he has pulled his attention away from Bud Light and its parent company Anheuser-Busch to fight “bigger targets” in the business world. Referencing companies like Planet Fitness (which is in the crosshairs of the right-wing media outrage sphere right now over its trans-inclusive policies) and Ben & Jerry’s (which conservatives haven’t liked for decades at this point), Ritchie whined endlessly.

He complained about “DEI crap,” predicted his buddy Trump would win Michigan in this fall’s presidential election, said the national anthem makes “liberal tears fall like rain,” and much more. At one point, he cryptically said:

“We’ve got bigger targets [than Bud Light]. I don’t want to hurt people’s jobs and stuff like that when they don’t have any dog in the fight, but there’s a whole lot of other companies we should be going after.”

Well that’s unsettling and grim…

As the conversation carried on long into the night, Peisner tried to gracefully exit and get back to writing the story. But Kid Rock tried to keep him around!! He first tried to convince the journalist to stay the night at his mansion, before calling him a “college snowflake” and eventually escorting the man to his car. Then, as Peisner began to prepare to get into his car and drive off, Kid Rock offered up one last request:

“Would you do me a favor? Just write the most horrific article about me. Do it. It helps me.”

Ooookay…

You can read the entire mystifying piece HERE, by the way. Thoughts. y’all??

