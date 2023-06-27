Bob Marley's Grandson Jo Mersa's Surprising Cause Of Death Revealed

Wow, this is so sad… and unexpected.

We heard the sad news back in December that Joseph “Jo Mersa” Marley, grandson of legendary reggae singer Bob Marley and son of Stephen Marley, had passed away at just 31 years old.

The Burn It Down singer had been found “unresponsive in a vehicle” in the parking lot of a Ross, leading to a lot of questions. But the cause of death had not been officially released — until now. According to docs first obtained by Rolling Stone, the Miami-Dade Medical Examiner’s Office has confirmed Mersa died of “acute asthma exacerbation.” Shockingly, they say he was suffering from no more than a common cold. But he had an asthma attack, and just couldn’t get his breath.

The report explained that Marley had not been taking his asthma medication at the time of his death — despite having told his mother the day before — Christmas Day — that “he was feeling ill, ostensibly due to his asthma.” The singer had a history of asthma, bronchitis, and pneumonia.

The Medical Examiner’s Office did mention that a toxicology report found drugs in his system, but it doesn’t seem they played a big role. He had THC from marijuana, naloxone, and ethanol in his system. But it was the asthma they’re citing as the most important factor, reporting:

“An acute asthma exacerbation due to viral illness is a common occurrence and considered a non-allergic event. Additionally, chronic smoking of combustible products such as tobacco or marijuana is dangerous in a person with asthma.”

Asthma trouble from a common cold. How many thousands, even millions, have suffered the same? And yet he died alone in his car, in the parking lot of a Florida Dress For Less. So tragic for a young man with so much potential.

#RIP

