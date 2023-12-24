Aaron Carter’s Twin Sister Angel Grieves Bobbie Jean In Emotional Post After Her Sudden Death

Angel Carter is opening up about her sister’s tragic death.

Just one day after Bobbie Jean Carter shockingly passed away, her little sister is honoring her with an important message about mental health. Early on Sunday morning, the 36-year-old took to Instagram with a collage of throwback pics highlighting her sibling’s early days… And wrote about what sounds like a rough upbringing:

“To my older sister Bobbie. You had a great sense of humor, and a lively spirit. Growing up, I was your baby, and you were my best friend. Life wasn’t fair to you, that I know. Sometimes, it feels like you didn’t have a shot, no matter what. Experiencing innocence instead of being burdened by trauma, pain, and suffering is incredibly important for children, particularly at such a young age.”

Related: Pete Davidson Cancels Upcoming Comedy Shows Due To ‘Unforeseen Circumstances’

She then acknowledged her other late siblings, Leslie, who died in 2012, and her twin Aaron, who passed just last year. She wrote:

“I know why Leslie, Aaron, and now you ended up in the circumstances that you did. I share that pain we experienced during our childhood and I’m sorry you didn’t have an opportunity for a better life.”

So sad. We can’t even imagine how difficult it must be losing a THIRD sibling.

The House of Carters alum then refocused on mental health, and encouraged her followers to do the same:

“We all need to break down barriers, reduce stigmas, and cultivate a society where seeking mental health support is met with understanding and encouragement. This starts with our children, and creating healthy conversation within the home. The generational dysfunction stops now. Please visit @onoursleevesofficial to learn more about how you can get involved, and how to be there for your loved ones.”

Heartbreakingly, Bobbie left behind an 8-year-old daughter of her own.

Angel signed off:

“I love you BJ, you’re free now.”

Our hearts are broken for her and the Carter family. Share your support in the comments down below.

[Images via Angel Carter/Instagram, E!/YouTube, & MEGA/WENN]