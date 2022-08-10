Dead Body Found Hanging From Tree -- ON FIRE -- In Los Angeles Park

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

An LA discovery made Tuesday has left investigators shocked.

One park-goer was making their rounds through Griffith Park near the merry-go-round Tuesday afternoon when they saw a sight that will likely stay with them forever: a burning body hanging from a tree. The nature walker notified park rangers of the brutal site around 12:30 p.m., who then quickly informed police.

Could you imagine??!

Once authorities arrived the remains were still set ablaze, requiring local firefighters to extinguish it. The individual was already deceased. Following that, investigations began with LAPD Detective Michael Ventura later explaining to ABC7 that they are ruling the incident a suicide, as there are “no indicators of foul play,” adding:

“It appears to be self-immolation. This is going to be somebody who brought some gasoline, brought some lighters. We have had, they are rare, but we do have cases where people will self-immolate. Or they choose to set themselves on fire.”

How gruesome is that… Very sad, honestly.

The body was still hanging around 2 p.m. as police waited for the coroner to remove it from the tree.

Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department told the Los Angeles Daily News that the body was female, but information regarding her age and identity have not yet been revealed. Authorities have reason to believe the individual was a regular park-goer, and likely a local transient, per the Los Angeles Times. Further investigations are still underway.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

