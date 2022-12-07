Bonnie Rotten Files For Divorce From Jesse James AGAIN Just Hours After Taking Him Back!

Actions speak louder than words. And while both parties have gone radio silent, based on Bonnie Rotten‘s last legal action, we’re hearing the message loud and clear that Jesse James is a dirty dog cheater!

Oh wait, that’s not news, we’ve known that for years! LOLz!

In all seriousness, just hours after declaring she had misjudged her husband and moved back home, Bonnie filed for divorce AGAIN in Texas on Tuesday morning. Radar Online was the first to obtain the legal documents which seem to show the former porn star realized she was right all along.

As Perezcious readers know, Bonnie (real name Alaina Antoinette James) went public with accusations against the West Coast Choppers founder in a series of Instagram Stories. The 29-year-old said she found out Jesse was “trying to f**k other women” while she was 10 weeks pregnant — she admitted she “should’ve known better” all along, what with his many, many cheating accusations over the years by numerous partners. Most infamously, of course, his cheating on Sandra Bullock with a neo-Nazi model named Michelle “Bombshell” McGee. But he was also accused of cheating with numerous women while with Kat Von D and his most recent wife, drag racer Alexis DeJoria. Bonnie declared in her original messages:

“I’m so hurt by everything he has done to me. He didn’t give a f**k about anyone but himself he’s truly a disgusting human being.”

Jesse then took to social media himself to beg her to come home, swearing he’d done nothing wrong. We mean, he admitted to following multiple exes on social media but swore he hadn’t actually had an affair.

The 53-year-old posted a carousel of sweet pics, including from their wedding, writing a sort-of apology to her:

“I have never texted or sent inappropriate DM’s to anyone. Every chick that was hanging around back then got told I was in love with you and I couldn’t see them anymore.”

So romantic, right? He told all those chicks that were hanging around. But it worked. Bonnie released a lengthy statement confirming she’d filed for divorce — but saying she’d already “filed a non-suit to stop” it just a day later.

The model declared she loved her husband and that she believed him when he told her he didn’t have sex with anyone else or message anyone to meet up. (She also spent a fair amount of time blasting the media for blowing the situation “out of proportion” — even though she was the one who made the accusations and filed for divorce.) But the important thing is, she was convinced Jesse hadn’t cheated on her.

Now that declaration has been deleted. Jesse’s apology has been deleted. Apparently whatever trust they’d established has been deleted.

Look, we’re not going to sit around and speculate all day. Maybe she got hold of his phone back home and found out she was right. Maybe a woman or two reached out personally to let her know. However she found out, she found out, right?

The question is, what’s next? For their marriage, for the pregnancy… We guess we’ll find out when Bonnie decides to update her 2 million IG followers again.

What do YOU think of this latest development in the ballad of Jesse James and his wandering junk??

