Jesse James & Bonnie Rotten Are BACK TOGETHER AGAIN!

After ALL that they’re getting back together?! Wow!

Jesse James and Bonnie Rotten have been embroiled in a heated divorce over allegations the Outlaw Garage star cheated on his former porn star wife (whom he just married in June). And we know, it’s not surprising to think Jesse may have cheated on yet another one of his partners — it’s sort of his MO at this point! But it was especially concerning news to fans considering Bonnie revealed she was preggers with their first child together! Super brutal timing! The split seemed very final, too. Just last week, we learned about the downright nasty details of the pair’s legal case… but now?! Now they’re back together!

Wait, whut?!

On Thursday, both stars took to their respective Instagram accounts to share cryptic quotes about soul mates and true love — making it sound like they’ve decided to put their whirlwind breakup behind them! Bonnie, whose real name is Alaina Hicks, first shared a simple selfie of herself, writing:

“‘Love is composed of a single soul inhabiting two bodies.’ – Aristotle #love #philosophy #aristotle #honor #truth”

Jesse was more direct about the meaning behind his quote since he included a video of Bonnie welding something in a workshop. The TV personality wrote on Monday:

“‘There is no medicine like hope, no incentive so great, and no tonic so powerful as expectation of something better tomorrow.’ ~ Orison Swett Marden”

Damn. So inspirational, if only there wasn’t so much baggage between the two! LOLz!

On Friday morning, the Monster Garage lead also followed up with a sexy snapshot of his wifey in his truck, dubbing her his “RIDE or DIE.”

To make matters even more indisputable, the 29-year-old model also featured a cute video of her hubby helping them get out of a blocked parking lot on her Instagram Story on Thursday night. As he pulled away a fence blocking their path, she sweetly captioned the clip:

“When you have to make your own way.”

Just like their love story, we suppose! While it’s a bit untraditional to file for divorce twice in such a short amount of time only to seemingly drop the case just days later, it seems they are willing to do whatever it takes to fight for their relationship (and their future family)! Ch-ch-check out the post (below).

Also, they even stepped out together for a Christmas party on Thursday night — look:

Look at them! Just getting right back to life as normal despite going head-to-head in a vicious court battle the last few weeks! Whoa, how things can change in the blink of an eye!

As mentioned, Bonnie filed for a legal split in early December amid allegations her husband had cheated on her. He’s been accused of cheating on several of his partners in the past, including Sandra Bullock. So, it wasn’t very surprising news. Still, with a baby on the way, it’s certainly not great. Interestingly, though, after the automotive mechanic sweet-talked her, the NSFW actress dropped her first filing, announcing she “filed a non-suit to stop the divorce.” After going home for a day and trying to make amends, things quickly took a turn for the worse and she filed for divorce AGAIN. And this time she meant it. At least for a little longer than the first go-around…

It’s unclear what led to their reconciliation, but we’re hoping for the best as they look forward to welcoming their first child together. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Can you believe they’re already back together after this ordeal?? Sound OFF (below)!

