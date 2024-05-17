OMG! Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce’s Loved Ones Think An Engagement Is ‘Coming Sooner Than Later’!

Is Travis Kelce ready to get down on one knee and pop the question to Taylor Swift? Get ready for some exciting news, Swifties! Because the families think so…

A source told Entertainment Tonight on Friday their loved ones think a proposal could happen very soon! They said:

“Taylor and Travis are doing amazing, and their loved ones see an engagement coming sooner than later. They make a great match and there’s no question about that.”

OMG!!!! So exciting! Taylor and Travis have only been together just shy of a year. Some may say taking the next step like this would be super fast! But what can we say? When you know, you know! And things seem to be going very well between them.

And their connection isn’t the only one growing stronger by the day! The ET insider said the singer’s best friend Gigi Hadid and her beau Bradley Cooper “are also excited about their relationship and enjoying this moment and all their time together.” They’re loving spending time with Tayvis! The source said the longtime pals enjoy getting to experience love alongside their boyfriends, adding:

“Taylor, Travis, Gigi, and Bradley have a blast when they get together. They appreciate that they can all be themselves around each other and enjoy double dating and spending time with each other.”

Amazing! The two couples have hung out a lot together recently! Last month, they went on a vacation to Carmel-by-the-Sea, California. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end then watched Taylor’s Eras Tour concert in Paris last weekend with Gigi and Bradley. Since then, Travis and Bradley have formed a bond with each other, too:

“They have a lot of the same interests and have a nice bond, which Taylor and Gigi are so happy about.”

Even Gigi and Taylor have grown closer than ever! The insider added:

“Taylor and Gigi have always been extremely close, but being in love simultaneously and having these similar and shared experiences has been so much fun for them.”

And who knows! Taylor and Travis may have to hang out with Gigi and Bradley again soon to celebrate something! Like a proposal!! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Do you think a Taylor and Travis engagement is on the horizon? Or are you not getting your hopes up quite yet? Let us know in the comments below!

