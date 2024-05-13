All The Amazing Travis Kelce Easter Eggs From Taylor Swift's 87th Eras Tour Show!!

Taylor Swift‘s mind!!!

The pop star pulled out all the stops to honor Travis Kelce on the 87th show of her Eras Tour — AKA his jersey number! Sunday night held her final performance in Paris, France, and it was the one that marked the special occasion. The football player was in the audience for the show, too, along with Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper — and TayTay’s momma Andrea Swift and Lenny Kravitz. Amazing!

There were countless references to her beau throughout the evening for it, as well. Even more so than what she already included in the revamped show, which now includes a TTPD section. Let’s get into it!

Costume

Most obviously, the 34-year-old musician wore a yellow/gold and red outfit for her 1989 set. You know, the Kansas City Chiefs colors! Aw! The timing of the ‘fit is extra cute since the athlete has said that the pop album is his favorite!

Taylor Swift wearing yellow and red at the 87th show in front of her Chiefs playing boyfriend is something so on the nose people will think it’s made up when they’re watching the inevitable future biopic #ParisTStheErasTour #TSErasTourParis pic.twitter.com/LxMKlI8T2q — T (@teewatterss) May 12, 2024

Surprise Songs

This girl really is a mastermind!

The Grammy winner sang a mashup of her hits The Alchemy and Treacherous for her surprise songs. First off, The Alchemy is rumored to be about Trav, but that’s not the only reference to him. A Swiftie pointed out on X (Twitter):

“Not her combining The Alchemy (which means turning something into gold) with a song from Red so it was a gold/red surprise song”

WHAT?!? How does she think of this stuff? Amaze!

????| Taylor Swift performing a mashup of "The Alchemy" and "Treacherous" at today's show! #ParisTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/E9I0vbv69e — The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) May 12, 2024

The footballer was also seen doing heart hands during The Alchemy!

stfu he did the heart hands during the alchemy ???????????? pic.twitter.com/QzbfuUMauP — Tayvis Nation ???????????? (@tayvisnation) May 13, 2024

So High School

So High School is one of the new songs off The Tortured Poets Department rumored to be about the New Heights podcaster, and judging by his reaction, he loves it! As Taylor began performing the song, it appeared as though her model bestie playfully nudged Travis as he danced along. See (below):

HIS REAGITON TO SO HIGH SCHOOL THE FRENCH CAME THROUGH OUI OUI pic.twitter.com/2ep9AJrhGX — leti???? (@dbatctortured13) May 12, 2024

????| Travis Kelce's reaction to Taylor Swift's performance of "So High School" at tonight's show! #ParisTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/BNwx1D59Ax — The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) May 12, 2024

Supportive BF

Travis is seriously boyfriend material! During Taylor’s HAWT costume change into her I Can Do It With A Broken Heart outfit — you know, after she’s carried to a couch and stripped of her dress — the future game show host was seen filming! A fan joked:

“he made sure his flash was ON”

????| Travis Kelce filming Taylor Swift costume change to her "I Can Do It With A Broken Heart" at today's show! #ParisTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/ZVroRp1v0m — The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) May 12, 2024

LMFAO!

Travis was also seen dancing along to Love Story! So supportive!

????| Travis Kelce enjoying Taylor Swift's performance of "Love Story" at today's show of 'The Eras Tour'! #ParisTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/Y8Iq7tUXtU — The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) May 12, 2024

Karma

Ever since falling for the NFL star, the songwriter has often changed her Karma lyrics to sing “the guy on the Chiefs” instead of “the guy on the screen,” which had previously referenced her actor ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn. And while everyone loves the lyric change, Tay is known for only using it when “the guy on the Chiefs” is actually in the audience. So, obvi, she had to sing the revised lyrics on Sunday!

????| Taylor Swift's "Karma is the guy on the Chiefs" at today's show! #ParisTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/8ItOyZKjyX — The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) May 12, 2024

A fan spotted Travis vibing to the song down near the stage, too. Look!

‼️| Travis Kelce reacting to "Karma is the guy on the Chiefs" atthe last show in France #ParisTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/wB785GrOeL — The Swift Society (@TheSwiftSociety) May 12, 2024

PDA

There were several times throughout the show that Taylor couldn’t help but throw some love Trav’s way! During Blank Space and So High School, she was seen blowing kisses in the 34-year-old’s direction. Ugh. They are the definition of adorable!!!

????| Taylor Swift blowing a kiss to Travis Kelce at tonight's show! #ParisTSTheErasTour "Cause you know I love the players, and you love the game!"

pic.twitter.com/W82uMFH8Bm — The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) May 12, 2024

????| Taylor Swift blowing another kiss to Travis Kelce right before performing "So High School" at today's show! #ParisTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/4Zmm75d5xL — The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) May 12, 2024

Travis & A Fan

Taylor wasn’t the only one honoring Trav during the show, either! The tight end actually spotted a fan who was wearing his jersey in the crowd, and they had the cutest exchange. Ch-ch-check it out!

travis with a fan in his jersey this is everything pic.twitter.com/quYT31R4nz — Tayvis Nation ???????????? (@tayvisnation) May 13, 2024

Hah! Travis looked pumped! Seems like the whole night was a blast! Opening up about the couple, a source told ET:

“Travis couldn’t wait to attend Taylor’s European leg of her Eras tour. He was very excited to see Taylor in action yet again, and enjoys watching her perform and singing along.”

They added:

“He’s a very supportive partner, as is she. The two are making it a point to celebrate each other’s achievements, and show up when it matters most.”

Adding all these changes in her show just cause the number of her concert matched her BF’s jersey number shows how serious they are! We love love! We love their love!! Reactions?? Let us know (below)!

