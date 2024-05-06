Gigi Hadid Is A Solo Bride At The 2024 Met Gala!

Never a bridesmaid, always a bride?

That’s the sense we get from Gigi Hadid‘s take on the Garden of Time! She arrived wearing what absolutely could have been a bridal gown! The custom Thom Browne came complete with its own embroidered bouquet and everything!

But in addition to the 2D flowers, the supermodel momma brought a real bouquet, too! She gave away what looked like yellow roses to fans at the hotel — the next to wed??? LOLz! By the time she walked the carpet, she even had a train attached — an amazing piece that took several men to carry! GORG!!!

Sadly, in direct opposition to the bridal vibes was a distinct lack of groom — Bradley Cooper was nowhere to be seen! Oh well… maybe next year! For now… perfection by itself…

[Image via MEGA/WENN]