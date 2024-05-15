Travis Kelce Gushes Over Taylor Swift’s Updated Eras Tour Paris Shows & The Freedom Of Offseason!

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s love knows no bounds.

During Wednesday’s installment of his and brother Jason Kelce’s New Heights podcast, the NFL star couldn’t help but rave about how exciting his life is right now! Which, yeah, considering the fact that he is a Super Bowl winner who is also dating one of the most talented and impressive women on the planet… we get it! LOLz!!!

He greeted listeners with a “Bonjour,” before revealing “I’m in Europe.” As we know, the 34-year-old flew to Paris to attend Taylor’s 87th Eras Tour stop on Sunday, which held special significance as that’s also his jersey number. He was even spotted dancing the night away with Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper. He said that he had a total “blast” with watching the “unbelievable” show, which according to him, is a must-see now that she’s folded in new songs from The Tortured Poets Department!! He said:

“Her new rendition of the Eras Tour, I suggest everybody go see it. It has her new Tortured Poets Department, a handful of those songs in the new show, which means there’s a new segment, new lights, new dancing and everything. I enjoyed every bit of it.”

Oooooh! We love a supportive king! And the Lover singer definitely made the show worthwhile for him with all those Easter eggs! He added:

“I don’t know if they’re just getting better or if I just keep forgetting how they are. It was electric … It just looks like they’re having so much fun up there and they’re absolutely killing it. And they’re putting on a show that you won’t get anywhere else.”

Over 4 minutes of a “Travis in Paris” segment WE WON pic.twitter.com/runUyg1g9W — ????????????????????????????⸆⸉ ???? (@perfectlyfine89) May 15, 2024

Elsewhere, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell popped in to sarcastically point out what a “rough” time Travis is having:

“Looks like Travis is having a rough day, huh?”

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end responded, “I’m living the dream, man,” before he was asked if he has any plans to return to the states anytime soon amid his offseason. Trav dished:

“I’m gonna be dancing around, yeah. I’m all over the world this offseason. It’s like the yin to my yang, you know. Football, it keeps me locked in to Kansas City during the season and you know I just gotta fly around and have some fun in the offseason.”

Good for him!

Listen to the full podcast episode (below):

Thoughts, Perezcious readers?? Are you enjoying seeing Travis live up his offseason to the fullest? Do you think he’ll follow Taylor to more Eras Tour shows? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via New Heights/YouTube & MEGA/WENN]