Bradley Cooper Walked In On Jay-Z Watching WHAT During Beyoncé Meeting?!

Well, we know what Jay-Z likes to tune into in his down time…

Earlier this month, Bradley Cooper sat down with Sunday Today host Willie Geist for a SAG-AFTRA conversation in New York City. In one memorable moment the Maestro star reflected on a meeting he once had over at Beyoncé’s house to talk about A Star Is Born. Remember, Queen Bey was actually supposed to be the lead in the Oscar-winning film until she got pregnant with Blue Ivy. Inneresting, right?

Could you imagine a world where Beyoncé was the star instead of Lady GaGa?? Things obviously fell through, and he even said for a minute he had his sights set on Adele! Of course, he ultimately fell in love with the idea of GaGa in the role. The rest is history… but not the type of history BCoop will ever forget!

He revealed to Willie how Jay-Z wasn’t paying attention to the meeting because he was busy watching TV. And Hova’s streaming preferences? He recalled:

“I went to Beyoncé’s house, and Jay-Z was watching Judge Judy.”

HA! No way!! That’s actually hilarious! Who doesn’t love a bit of ol’ Judge Judy?? He added:

“I still remember, I’m not kidding! And I was freaking out.”

Lolz! When we picture what would be playing on the TVs at Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s house, we more so imagined panoramic shots of private yacht and jet excursions… Or maybe footage from Bey’s Renaissance tour! Ha! You know, billionaire stuff! But we guess when it boils down to it, these stars really are like us! Just enjoying watching folks get heated in small claims court! LOLz!

Watch the full interview (below):

