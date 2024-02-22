Did Taylor Swift Suggest Joe Alwyn CHEATED On Her Before Split??

Ummm, is Taylor Swift dropping hints about what really led to her split from Joe Alwyn?? If this new theory is true, we are in for a wild ride when the new music drops!

During her show in Melbourne, Australia on Saturday, the pop star sang a peculiar mashup of three songs as part of her acoustic set — Getaway Car, August, and The Other Side of the Door. All the songs are from different albums/eras, so nobody really expected it. But now, Swifties think there was a BIG reason behind the unique performance!!

Theorizing that the Anti-Hero vocalist was singing about a cheating scandal, one fan wrote on X (Twitter):

“So getaway car is from the perspective of the cheater, august is from the perspective of the other woman, and the other side of the door from the perspective of the woman who was cheated on”

Oh s**t! That’s not the only evidence either. Another listener shared song lyrics from each track — and it’s pretty clear TayTay was talking about infidelity. First off, Getaway Car from Reputation references the “three of us” being a “sideshow” while August from Folklore is all about a teenage love triangle. Then in The Other Side of the Door from her self-titled debut album, she straight up asks, “Was she worth the mess?” Look!

Damn!

And hear some of the performance (below):

The Getaway Car/August/The Other Side Of The Door mashup sounded so good on a livestream #MelbourneTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/utwLgLVA6t — Katie -TAYGRACIE INDY N2 (@classof22swift) February 17, 2024

Taylor just decided to mash these up?? Yeah, we’re thinking this wasn’t a coincidence!

Interestingly, this isn’t the only reason fans think the Conversations with Friends lead may have cheated. There have also been claims that the black-and-white cover photo for the 34-year-old’s new album (of her lying in bed) was a direct reference to Joe’s alleged cheating. Weeks after the big breakup (which supposedly occurred because Joe didn’t like the singer’s fame), the British star was seen in a pic with his Brutalist co-star Emma Laird, sparking romance rumors. And with it, speculation they may have cheated before Swift was out of the picture. So, there’s been chatter about this for a looooong while, but nothing from a reliable source. Until maybe now??

We’ll have to wait and see what The Tortured Poets Department has in store for us. If Taylor was ever going to come clean about what may or may not have happened, we’d think the clues would be all over that breakup album! That said, there are plenty of fans who don’t buy into these rumors, too. So, who knows what really happened?! Thoughts? Predictions?? Share them in the comments (below)!

