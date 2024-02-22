Nonbinary Teen Nex Benedict Did NOT Die Of Injuries From Bathroom Assault

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

There’s been a major update in the heartbreaking case of Nex Benedict.

As we’ve been following, the nonbinary Oklahoma teen sadly died after getting into a bathroom brawl at Owasso High School earlier this month. In messages sent by the 16-year-old to a family member before their death, they claimed to have been “jumped” by three girls, leading to an ER visit after allegedly getting their head “repeatedly [beaten]” across the floor. At the time, Nex’s grandmother and legal guardian Sue called the Owasso Police Department, who informed them the school had not filed a report. Nex was discharged from the hospital the same night, but was rushed back the following morning after reportedly collapsing at home. Tragically, they passed away.

Initially, investigators did not say whether Nex’s death was directly related to injuries sustained from the attack, or if it was something else… But that’s apparently been cleared up now.

On Wednesday night, the Owasso Police Department revealed in a Facebook release that Nex did NOT die of injuries from the bathroom attack:

“While the investigation continues into the altercation. preliminary information from the medical examiner’s office is that a complete autopsy was performed and indicated that the decedent did not die as a result of trauma.”

It was not, however, made clear exactly what DID cause Nex’s death:

“At this time, any further comments on the cause of death are currently pending until toxicology results and other ancillary testing results are received. The official autopsy report will be available at a later date. This investigation is ongoing.”

Read the full report (below):

In the wake of the tragedy, Owasso Public Schools issued a statement addressing what they know to have happened, and their medical response:

“Students were in the restroom for less than two (2) minutes and the physical altercation was broken up by other students who were present in the restroom at the time, along with a staff member who was supervising outside of the restroom… Following district protocols, each of the students involved in the altercation was given a health assessment by a district registered nurse.”

So Nex got an assessment by a registered nurse, then went to the ER, then was sent home… But died anyway? So what happened?

The police are staying tight-lipped for now, but they did say they’re continuing the investigation. OPD Chief Dan Yancey told The Advocate:

“We understand that people are concerned about this incident and we can assure everyone that this incident is being taken seriously and is being investigated thoroughly.”

He also confirmed Sue’s claim — the school did NOT file a report prior to Nex’s grandmother:

“No report of the incident was made to the Owasso Police Department prior to the notification at the hospital.”

Our hearts continue to be with the Benedict family. You can visit a GoFundMe dedicated to helping alleviate financial stress HERE.

More details (below):

To learn more about how you can help the LGBTQ+ community, check out https://www.glaad.org/

