Brandi Glanville Responds To RHUGT Sexual Assault Allegations -- But Fans Are NOT Satisfied!

Brandi Glanville appears to be clapping back against claims she touched Caroline Manzo inappropriately while the pair were filming scenes for Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.

We’ve been covering the sordid story of Brandi’s alleged transgressions during filming in Morocco. According to the report late last month, Brandi got inappropriately handsy with Manzo one night during filming. The shocking move prompted Caroline to leave Morocco early — and producers shuttled Brandi off right behind her.

On Tuesday morning, we reported shocking fresh details from a new source. That insider claimed the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills veteran didn’t just kiss Caroline, she touched her “breast area and vaginal area” over her clothes — and without her consent — while the two were in a bathroom with at least two other RHUGT co-stars. Meaning there were witnesses.

Now Brandi seems to be speaking up against those allegations. Late Monday night, the longtime Bravo star took to her favorite social media app and delivered a cryptic but loud denial. Taking to Twitter, the 50-year-old did not mention the Real Housewives of New Jersey alum or RUGHT the show by name. However, she did admonish fans for rushing to judgment — and dropped a poop emoji to tie it all in a bow. She wrote:

“Check your sources people!!!!”

Hmmm…

Glanville didn’t comment any further than that. But clearly she’s implying the reports of these violations are being fabricated by the media! Hmm.

Fans were not shy about sharing their takes on the Drinking and Tweeting author’s apparent denial. As you can see (below), many were confused with the cryptic nature of Monday night’s comment. They wanted more explicit info from Brandi about what did (or did not) happen in that bathroom in Morocco:

“Are you releasing a statement to tell us your side?” “Does that mean you’re denying the allegations?” “Are you saying peacock issued a false statement?” “Girl, the source is literally Bravo…”

Well, some of them wanted deets. Some fans wanted to grill her but others were just there to ROAST!

“that’s what guilty people always say.” “The details don’t totally matter. Andy finally gave you life again and f’ed it up and we’re sent home. I think your Bravo days over.” “Being overly sexual and not respecting personal space has you written all over it” “I think the issue here is you think u can do whatever you want cuz you are cute. It’s getting old. Try a new niche.” “Your bravo days are dead and gone. Idk who else will put up with your conduct. Assault is NEVER ok.”

Damn!! People definitely went IN on Brandi with some of those takes.

Without any more info about whatever happened in Morocco, RHUGT fans are still largely in the dark at this point. So maybe it’s no wonder the rumor mill is churning overtime…

As we reported over the weekend, NBC streaming service Peacock has already delivered a statement about the matter. In a joint release with reality television firm Shed Productions, the streaming org previously stated:

“The safety and security of cast and crew while shooting is extremely important and we take all reports seriously. In this situation, production immediately launched a comprehensive review and is taking appropriate action.”

Following the alleged assault, Bravo insiders also claimed network attorneys quickly and quietly interviewed RHUGT cast members and crew staffers on set. Per a Page Six source who spoke earlier on Tuesday, an investigation was opened to look into the matter. That investigation “has already been completed,” per the report. So perhaps a conclusion of some kind is coming soon?

Regardless, Brandi seems to have certainly said her piece with this tweet. What do U think about her take, Perezcious readers?

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual violence and would like to learn more about resources, consider checking out https://www.rainn.org/resources.

