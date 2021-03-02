Listen To This: A Lover Who Won't Love Herself!

Every once in a while a song comes along that is just so pretty! A timeless classic. AND… you hear this and you say, “People will be singing this in auditions for American Idol and The Voice!”
Brent Morgan‘s The Fixer is a little bit of everything great!
The lyrics remind us of a great musical theater song. Perhaps from The Waitress. They tell a story.
And the music reminds us of The Rainbow Connection. On the outer edges of country.
Check it out above!
Then CLICK HERE to listen to more music from Brent Morgan!
