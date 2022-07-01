Bret Michaels Speaks Out Amid Sudden Hospitalization & Last-Minute Concert Cancellation

Bret Michaels is giving fans an update following his unexpected hospitalization in Nashville.

The singer gave fans an awful fright when he suddenly had to cancel a Thursday night show in Nashville, Tennessee — after being rushed to the hospital!

Some of the members from Poison walked out on stage to inform concertgoers that Bret had been hospitalized after experiencing “a bad reaction to medication.” Bret took to Instagram Friday to provide some insight on the whole situation:

“To all the incredible fans in Nashville, thank you for all your well wishes!! I was truly fired up to get on stage in the Music City and perform, but due to unforeseen medical complications and following hospitalization, it was not possible.”

Unforeseen medical complications?? Bret, are you okay?!

The Rock of Love star continued:

“I send my deepest apologies for being unable to rock the stage tonight!!! I’m working on being back 100% very soon and hope you rocked hard with my friends Motley/Leppard/Joan and Classless Act!!!”

See the full post (below):

It all sounds a bit reminiscent of a story from a few weeks ago involving Tommy Lee being unable to finish his performance, also due to a medical complication… These ’80s rockers go hard!! Tommy’s ailment, at least, we learned right away was multiple broken ribs. This one we’re still unclear on.

What “medication” did he have a bad reaction to? Well, a source “connected to Bret” told TMZ that might be medication related to COVID — which may have caused a problem with his diabetes.

Wait, does that mean that the rocker tested positive for COVID? Wow, that’s actually really scary. Shouldn’t he be more forthcoming with that info for fans? TBH, it’s probably best for him to sit out for as long as it will take to fully recover AND quarantine. It’s a responsibility of us as individuals to treat this never-ending pandemic seriously — especially those of us who rally thousands of fans together in close quarters.

Poison has been on its North American Stadium Tour with the groups Bret referred to in his IG post (Motley Crüe, Def Leppard, Joan Jett and the Blackhearts) since June. The tour was originally scheduled for 2020 but of course had to be delayed due to COVID-19.

Between the trifecta of COVID, Bret, and Tommy, we’re wondering if the tour will ever get to play out uninterrupted! The next show is currently scheduled for Saturday in Jacksonville, Florida, but the band has not yet commented on whether or not they will be in attendance.

Wishing Bret a speedy recovery, whatever is going on!

