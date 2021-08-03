Brian Austin Green Defends Kim Kardashian & North West As He Posts His Own 8-Year-Old's INCREDIBLE Painting!

Brian Austin Green is coming to Kim Kardashian, and most importantly, North West’s defense over their oil painting controversy in February! Just five months after the internet couldn’t wrap their heads around a little kid painting something so impressive, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum has proof the KUWTK star wasn’t lying about her oldest child’s art skills!

Sharing a stunning painting done by his 8-year-old son Noah, whom he shares with Megan Fox, on Instagram, the proud father revealed his kiddo is taking the same class as North! And he insisted the kids are really making these high-quality paintings — without the help of photoshop like a bunch of online trolls suggested.

Along with a picture of his son’s work in progress, BAG admitted:

“Someone told me that Kim K was given a hard time for posting a pic of a painting North had done. Noah is working on the same thing in the same art class. It’s unbelievable but true. The kids are painting these and Norths is beautiful.”

Aww! How sweet! See Noah’s incredible painting (below)!

Earlier in the year, the SKIMS founder was just as proud to hype up her firstborn when she posted a snapshot of her daughter’s final creation from her “serious oil painting class” on the ‘gram. The scenic mountain landscape (below) was quickly criticized, with naysayers complaining:

“You’re telling me North West is out here drawing like she is Bob Ross.. and I’m over here still drawing stick figures at 25?!?” “I’m supposed to work but i can’t stop thinking about how north west did not paint this”

There were even folks who believed the art might have been photoshopped. When zooming in to North’s signature in the bottom right-hand corner, they argued something was fake, noting:

“Kim Kardashian’s child did not paint this. You can even see the photo shop signature. And even if you didn’t, it’s Kim K so you have to take everything she says with a heavy spoonful of salt.” “When you zoom in you can see the border on the transparent ‘North =)'” “Why does it look like that when u zoom in…. hmmm…”

Many others were major supporters of the little artist, including Kim’s bestie Tracy Romulus, whose daughter was also taking the class. At the time, she explained that the kids all start with blank pages and follow a “curriculum but the works are original.” Both mommas also slammed trolls for doubting the ability of their children, Kim sharing:

“Please stop embarrassing yourselves with the negativity and allow every child to be GREAT!!! NORTH WEST PAINTED THAT PERIOTDDDDDABCDEFGZFDT!!!!!!!”

If that weren’t enough proof for critics, Camryn Frederickson took to TikTok to officially clear the air on the controversy.

Explaining that her mother, Celeste Astor Frederickson, is the one teaching these celeb kids how to paint so well, she showed herself learning to make the same design when she was just seven, adding:

“[My mom’s] been an art teacher for 30 years and everyone who comes to her classes starts with the exact same painting when they’re starting out.”

With the Knots Landing alum’s reveal this week, it only seems more obvious that the kids really did pick up a paintbrush and create these stunning projects! Noah’s does seem to be in the earlier stages — with the land and trees still left to paint. Just goes to show if they take their time and have the best resources possible, kids can do way more than adults believe!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Love that BAG stood up for Kim? Or is it too late to help? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

