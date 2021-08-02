Ryan Reynolds & Blake Lively Revisit Their 'First Date' 10 Years Later!

This is a VERY important anniversary!

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively probably top the list of many people’s fave celeb couples. Not only are they gorgeous together, but their social media game is always on point, they keep us all entertained with their hilarious trolling, and their three daughters have been immortalized in Taylor Swift songs. Plus on top of all that, they have an amazing love story.

Related: Blake Trolls Ryan With Deliciously Cruel Instagram Story!

Combining several of those things we know and love about the duo, the actors took to their Instagram Stories over the weekend to celebrate the anniversary of their first date. To commemorate the 10 year mark, they returned to the restaurant that started it all, O Ya sushi in Boston, Massachusetts.

The Gossip Girl alum posted a pic of the pair together with the caption:

“10 years later. We still go out on our ‘first date.’ But in much more comfortable shoes.”

She also shared a shot of her husband outside the eatery, writing:

“If it weren’t for this place. We wouldn’t be together. No joke. No restaurant means more to us.”

The Marvel star also posted a pic of the couple outside O Ya, joking:

“Our favourite restaurant with her 4th favorite date.”

He later shared a photo of the couple with the restaurant’s staff, in addition to an edit uploaded at the behest of the mother of his children:

“Posting this again because I cut out my wife’s cute earrings. She trained me better than this. Sorry if I let anyone down.”

To which Blake commented:

“That’s right.”

Related: Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas Share Rare Wedding Pics For 2nd Anniversary

James, Inez, and Betty’s parents famously met on the set of Green Lantern, but didn’t connect romantically until a year and a half later when they went on a double date — with other people. The Proposal star recently revisited the tale on the SmartLess podcast, explaining that after sparks flew on the failed double date:

“We hung out and we always kind of kept in touch sort of casually and next thing you know, she was going to Boston, I was going to Boston and I said, ‘Well, I’ll ride with you.’ We got on the train and we rode together. … I was just begging her to sleep with me.”

He adorably described falling in love with the 33-year-old “like out of a fairytale,” adding:

“A week later I was like, ‘We should buy a house together.’ And we did. We’ve been together almost 10 years. That’s like 45 years in Hollywood terms.”

Aww. And we owe it all to a sushi restaurant in Boston. Love that these two crazy kids decided to return to where it all began! Here’s to another ten years!

[Image via Ryan Reynolds/Instagram]