Britney Spears Was 'Comatose' After Justin Timberlake Broke Up With Her -- In A TEXT MESSAGE!

Britney Spears continues to give us more insight than ever into the Justin Timberlake romance — and breakup.

As we approach the release date of the Toxic singer’s highly anticipated memoir, The Woman in Me, out next week, we’re hearing more and more about the ups and downs of her relationship with the *NSYNC alum — mostly downs. Shocking the world on Tuesday, Britney revealed via People through an exclusive excerpt that in 2000, Justin got her pregnant, but ultimately talked her into getting an abortion. However, their relationship didn’t officially end for another two years after that… So what exactly happened?

Well, according to a new excerpt via the New York Times on Thursday, JT broke up with her over text message! Whoa! We guess she and Katy Perry have that in common. Damn.

The breakup was a blow that left Brit in a “comatose” state. She wrote:

“I was comatose in Louisiana, and he was happily running around Hollywood.”

Oof. Apparently, the dumping was so “devastating” she even considered leaving the music industry altogether. Wow.

She went on to slam the media for positioning her as a “harlot who’d broken the heart of America’s golden boy” after her ex basically advertised to fans that she’d cheated on him in his Cry Me a River music video.

She finally did fess up to making out with her backup dancer Wade Robson one night. But she also said Justin had cheated first — but didn’t name names.

[Images via Britney Spears/Instagram, First We Feast/YouTube, & Frazer Harrison/WENN]