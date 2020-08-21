Britney Spears Thanks ‘Wonderful’ Fans For Support Amid Ongoing Conservatorship Changes

Britney Spears has a rare message of gratitude directed at her fanbase amid the height of her conservatorship case!

Following news this week that Jamie Spears requested to have a former co-conservator re-enter the picture to manage her financial estate, as well as the star making it clear she’s ready to have more distance between herself and her dad, the songstress shared a new video to Instagram for her followers and #FreeBritney supporters!

Related: Britney’s BF Sam Asghari Reveals The Truth Behind Her Odd Instagram Photos!

On Thursday, the 38-year-old began the clip:

“I’m here today to answer all your questions in the comments.”

However, many of the most frequently asked questions were not answered, and she instead shared her favorite holiday, designer, school subject, restaurant, and book. Needless to say, some commenters were NOT thrilled with the responses she gave, further fueling suspicion that the Toxic singer does not have access to her own social media profile:

“THESE ARE NOT THE QUESTIONS WE ARE ASKING!!!!!!!! OUR QUESTIONS ARE DIFFERENT!” “Britney’s body language shows that there is something wrong with her.” “Plot twist: she’s never been allowed to look at any of these comments. There’s definitely someone telling her “what people are asking”” “I think Sam [Asghari] is in control of her ig and is the one posting/reposting. And he’s obviously not gonna tell her everyone is worried so he makes up these questions and tells her the fans are asking. So she takes the opportunity to answer the q’s with hints. And when the captions are short its him and when they’re long he hands her the phone and tells her to just write something so she takes the opportunity to drop hints and then she gives the phone back never being able to see the comments.” “NO BRITNEY WE DIDNT ASK YOU WHATS YOUR FAVE HOLIDAY, WE ASKED IF YOU ARE OKAY”

But it was Brit’s video caption (below) which actually gave some insight into how she might be feeling about the conservatorship:

“I feel like we will look back at this time in quarantine as a huge transitional stage in our lives ….. we don’t know when things will go back to normal but we are staying positive and learning so much about ourselves !!!! For me I want to thank all my dear … sweet … real fans for being so damn wonderful !!! I can feel your hearts and I know you can feel mine ???????????? … thank you for your support ⭐️⭐️⭐️ !!!”

Hmmm…

Ch-ch-check out the vid for yourself:

Thoughts on Spears’ not-so-direct response to the drama, y’all?! Let us know (below) in the comments!

[Image via Brian To/WENN.]