Shocking Old Video Of Justin Timberlake Warning Britney Spears To 'Stop Drinking' Goes Viral After DWI!

After Justin Timberlake‘s DWI arrest on Monday night, a video of him seemingly telling his ex-girlfriend Britney Spears to “stop drinking” has gone viral! The clip is originally from 2007 (which would be five years after they dramatically split) when the *NSYNC alum was accepting a Brit Award in a pre-recorded speech. At the time, he went off on someone for knocking back too many drinks, saying:

“Stop drinking. You know who you are. I’m speaking to you. Stop drinking, you’re going to get sloppy. OK! is going to say something bad about you.”

“Stop drinking. You know who you are, I’m speaking to you. Stop drinking, you’re gonna get sloppy, OK is gonna say something bad about you,” Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) said to @BritneySpears in 2007. Looks like his words are coming back to haunt him now. pic.twitter.com/9aTTcReytS — #FreeBritney Live (@FreeBritneyLive) June 19, 2024

Back then, Brit Brit was under a TON of scrutiny — and just two days after the award show, she infamously shaved her head and checked into a rehab facility. Because of their bitter history, everyone assumed JT was calling her out, even though he denied it. His rep claimed he was merely teasing “people in the crowd, no one in particular,” per Fox News. Still, most people still think it was a jab at the Circus singer. And now they’re thrilled the musician is finally facing some karma!

As the clip gained traction across social media, fans (especially the Britney Army who was already busy celebrating the arrest) reacted on X (Twitter), writing:

“And 17 years later, it ended up being him eating his own words, you reap what you sow.” “As we learned from the religious, hypocrites make the very best scolds.” “Karma has been served” “Oh Justin! Cry me a river.” “He is over. Stream Criminal by Britney Spears”

Referencing his song What Goes Around… Comes Around, another added:

“He should listen to his own song.”

As Perezcious readers know, the Mirrors crooner was arrested in Sag Harbor, New York earlier this week after partying with friends at the American Hotel. He drove himself home but skipped a stop sign, causing cops to start trailing him. They soon witnessed him driving erratically and pulled him over to do a field sobriety test, which he failed. Justin refused a breathalyzer test and was booked on three charges, including driving while intoxicated. He has since been released from custody and is banned from driving in the state for a year because he didn’t take that breathalyzer test. He’ll be back in court next month. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know (below)!

