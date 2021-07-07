Britney Spears Doesn't 'Trust' Doctors Over Possible Evaluation To End Conservatorship

Britney Spears is closer to freedom than ever, but there are still some major roadblocks in the way to ending her conservatorship.

The past week has seen more shake-ups to Brit’s team than there have possibly been in the last 10 years — her longtime manager Larry Rudolph bowed out so she could retire (he claimed), her court appointed lawyer Samuel D. Ingham III filed his resignation after she voiced a desire for her own lawyer, and co-conservators of her estate, Bessemer Trust, also indicated they would withdraw based on her wish to end the conservatorship.

She still needs a new attorney to come in and file the paperwork to end the control over her life once and for all. But when that (hopefully) finally happens, there’s another possible obstacle: a psychological evaluation. And the pop star explicitly said at the recent court hearing that she does NOT want to sit through another evaluation.

In her testimony, the singer said she had done “research” that showed conservatorships had ended without evaluations before. However, she suspected her family might request one, considering it would be in their interest as people who profit off of the situation. She made an impassioned plea to the judge:

“I was told I have to sit down and be evaluated… But honestly, I don’t think I owe anyone to be evaluated. I’ve done more than enough. I don’t feel like I should even be in a room with anyone to offend me by trying to question my capacity of intelligence, whether I need to be in this stupid conservatorship or not.”

On Wednesday, a source for People revealed further insight into why the Piece of Me artist is against being evaluated. They explained:

“She doesn’t have much trust for the doctors that she has worked with so far. … She feels like they have failed her.”

Well, that’s no surprise. For one thing, the lack of trust goes beyond just doctors, per her testimony:

“Number one, I’m scared of people. I don’t trust people with what I’ve been through.”

But beyond that, in her statement she voiced a fear that being evaluated would be similar to when she was forced into a rehab facility, suggesting she would be “sat in a room with people for hours a day like they did me before, and they made it even worse for me after that happened.” That experience was clearly traumatic for her, so we really doubt putting her in a triggering situation would lead to a truthful assessment of her mental health.

Even further, the mental health professionals she has been in contact with over the years seemed to be working for her team, not for her best interest. She even admitted to “[thanking] God” when her former therapist died, because he had “100% abused” her with his treatments. In one heartbreaking section, she recalled:

“Three days later, after I said no to Vegas [residency], my therapist sat me down in a room and said he had a million phone calls about how I was not cooperating in rehearsals, and I haven’t been taking my medication. All this was false. He immediately, the next day, put me on lithium out of nowhere. He took me off my normal meds I’ve been on for five years. And lithium is a very, very strong and completely different medication compared to what I was used to. You can go mentally impaired if you take too much, if you stay on it longer than five months.”

She continued:

“But he put me on that and I felt drunk. I really couldn’t even take up for myself. I couldn’t even have a conversation with my mom or dad really about anything. I told him I was scared, and my doctor had me on six different nurses with this new medication, come to my home, stay with me to monitor me on this new medication, which I never wanted to be on to begin with. There were six different nurses in my home and they wouldn’t let me get in my car to go anywhere for a month.”

All this to say… NO WONDER Britney doesn’t trust doctors! Even if she was lucky enough to get someone totally objective to her case, the evaluation itself would still be triggering to her. This is a woman who has been forced into therapy three times a week! Can you imagine how exhausted she is?

On the brighter side, it seems she is aware of the massive support of the #FreeBritney movement. Another Spears family source for People claimed that “Britney is following everything closely,” and her boyfriend Sam Asghari “continues to be her rock. She is hopeful that there will be huge changes.”

We’re hopeful for changes too — and we really hope that the court respects all that Britney has been through when they go about making those changes.

