Kevin Federline Wants Britney Spears To Have A Psych Eval Before Conservatorship Ends

Kevin Federline wants what’s best for his ex-wife Britney Spears.

And it sounds like he’s open to doing whatever he can to support her while she hopefully gets whatever she may seek in life, even if that means merely co-parenting and keeping things consistent for their two children.

Over the weekend, we reported how K-Fed simply wants Britney to be happy — a noble and important way to show support in the ongoing conservatorship situation.

And now, via his lawyer Mark Vincent Kaplan, Federline has shared more thoughts about the pop star’s controversial legal situation. Speaking to Page Six, Kaplan explained that Federline is concerned about her medication and psychological health if she were to quickly come off the conservatorship (below):

“I’ve seen it reported that Britney wants [the conservatorship] terminated without any expert evaluation. One thing that I can imagine will engender a further dialogue should it be terminated is that I know she had revealed in the statement she made that she had been put on lithium, and I think, as you can imagine, lithium is regarded as a very powerful psychotropic medication.”

And Kaplan continued on from there, explaining Federline’s take on the lithium situation:

“I have to hope that if some medical professional prescribed that for her that there was some condition or basis for that to be deemed an appropriate medical protocol. So, if the conservatorship were to end and even more so to be terminated without an exit evaluation, I’m sure that Kevin would at least want to know what the conditions were that gave rise to her being prescribed that, and Kevin would probably have to engender some dialogue along those lines at some point in time if that were to occur.”

You can never be too careful when it comes to prescription drugs like that, and it’s more than reasonable to have an independent psychologist help figure out a future plan of medication (or non-medication, as it were) that will be most beneficial to Spears in her own life!

Kaplan also noted one more little point about Federline’s role — or non role — in the conservatorship controversy. According to the lawyer, K-Fed was very much distressed to see Britney suffering in a situation her ex-husband and baby daddy really had no way to control.

Kaplan explained:

“It was distressing [for Kevin] to see her be in distress. Kevin really has no inside information about what goes on inside of the conservatorship, but obviously if Britney is in a healthy and good and strong place, that’s great. He wants her to be happy and healthy.”

Amen!

Of course, the 39-year-old Spears and Federline, 43, were married from 2004 to 2007. They currently co-parent sons Sean Preston, 15, and Jayden James, 14. And it’s always nice to see the co-parents acting in unison, and ready to show support for one another. Very important!

