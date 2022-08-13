Kevin Federline Did Bombshell Interview About Britney Spears’ Rocky Relationship With Their Sons Because They Are Worried About Her Mental Health?

Kevin Federline is only speaking out because he is concerned for Britney Spears?

As you know, things have been tense between the two ever since the former backup dancer discussed some details about the alleged rocky relationship between Britney and her two teenage sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James, last week. The bombshell interview came as a shock to many since we had not heard from K-Fed in a hot minute. But now, Page Six has reported that the only reason the 44-year-old spoke out is that he and their children were worried about Britney’s mental health.

A source explained to the outlet that they’re afraid her well being is going “uncheck” after her 13-year conservatorship ended in November 2021, saying:

“Kevin did the interview because he and the boys are upset. They worry that everyone is completely ignoring the fact that Britney is [battling mental issues], which is not a secret.”

However, an insider for Brit fired back, telling Page Six that any of Kevin’s comments about the reason for the interview is due to fears for the 40-year-old singer are “pathetic and inexcusable.”

As we mentioned before, the drama between the former couple, who were married from 2004 to 2007, started when Kevin spoke out and claimed that their two boys did not want to see the pop sensation at this time, noting that they haven’t seen her in a few months. However, Brtiney and her husband, Sam Asghari, fired back at the “hurtful” accusations with several social media posts, dragging her ex-husband for talking about their family issues so publicly. What’s even worse is that according to Kevin’s lawyers, her sons actually side with their grandfather, Jamie Spears. Yeesh.

When Britney detailed where her relationship with Sean and Jayden stood today in a since-deleted IG post, Kevin clapped back by posting some videos of her parenting and arguing with their sons:

“I can not sit back and let my sons be accused in this way after what they’ve been through. As much as it hurts us, we decided as a family to post these videos. This isn’t even the worst of it. The lies have to stop. I hope our kids grow up to be better than this.”

A source for the father of two told Page Six that “posting the videos wasn’t about making her seem evil or mean, but more about reminding people that she legitimately has a mental illness and [Federline and the sons] worry it is going unchecked.”

But innerestingly enough, a former boyfriend of Britneys – who asked to remain anonymous – slammed Kevin’s behavior to the outlet, saying:

“Kevin’s a nice guy, but he’s a loser. It was really hard for Britney and I to be out with them and Britney knew she was paying them all this money and they were free to live their lives and spend her money as they saw fit while she was under a conservatorship and a small allowance. When the kids turn 18 the money is over and Kevin is up s**t creek.”

The unidentified ex even speculated that Kevin was potentially taking money from Jamie. However, the former conservator’s lawyer Alex Weingarten denied the accusation, telling Page Six:

“Jamie has not spoken to Kevin or his grandsons in almost 3 years. There is zero truth to any this.”

Hmmm…

Well, it sounds like the drama between Kevin and Britney is far from over — especially since her attorney Mathew Rosengart noted earlier this week that the dad could face legal consequences for the vids.

