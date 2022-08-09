Britney Spears Hits Back In Feud With Catholic Church: 'I Don't Like Being Called A Liar'

Britney Spears is back with more of her side of the story in her ongoing flap with the Catholic Church!

As we’ve been reporting, the 40-year-old pop star called out St. Monica Catholic Church in the city of Santa Monica, California, earlier this month. The Toxic singer claimed she was prevented from holding her wedding to Sam Asghari in the beautiful building. But the church quickly responded to Spears’ comments with a denial that Spears had ever even asked to do so in the first place!

So much for turning the other cheek, eh?

Related: Britney & Sam Asghari Hit Back At Kevin Federline’s ‘Hurtful’ Family Claims!

On Monday night, Spears returned to Instagram to take aim at the church’s claim. The songstress reported to her nearly 42 million fans how she hired a wedding planner “who has done Madonna‘s wedding and plenty more.” Weeks later, she says, the expert told her that getting married in the tightly-controlled church was not possible — after her explicit request!

The Baby One More Time singer explained:

“There was a lot of backlash saying I never asked to get married at the church I pictured … I’m writing this because the church said I never asked … I hired a wedding planner who has done Madonna’s wedding and plenty more … he was extremely expensive and yes my first request was to get married in that church pictured … it was the only picture I had and sent to him through my phone at my house”

Spears also clarified the church’s claim that she never visited the establishment to record her request. To hear her tell it, the former Mickey Mouse Club star admitted she didn’t go to the church — but not for lack of trying! She says that was also because she prevented from going to the beautiful domed building for the last couple years due to the ongoing pandemic:

“During the 2 years of Covid, I also wanted to go there … I was told no due to the pandemic … it’s not a big deal, but I don’t like being called a liar when their church says I never asked !!!”

Well then!

Here is Britney’s full comment, which was published alongside a pic she re-posted from the legendary St. Peter’s Basilica in Vatican City — and not a picture of the church in Santa Monica:

Looks like that final comment about St. Peter’s Basilica may be its own meta-reference to the Santa Monica church explaining how they thought Spears had swiped a snap from a livestream to post about in the first place last week rather than actually visiting herself. Which she couldn’t do, she now says, because of COVID.

Whew! There are levels to this!

Here’s how fans reacted down in the comments (below):

“We don’t want a church that doesn’t want us BYE” “Doesn’t the church have better things to do than get involved in petty gossip?” “But neither of you are Catholic so it makes sense” “You have to be Catholic to get married in a Catholic Church. That’s how it goes.” “Queen of Reposting” “yes girl call them OUT. use your voice”

What about your reactions, Perezcious readers??

Share ’em down in the comments (below)…

[Image via Britney Spears/Instagram]