Britney Spears Teases Plan For Having More Babies!

Britney Spears’ baby fever is apparently really heating up!

The pop star and her fiancé Sam Asghari had such a good time during their vacation in French Polynesia for his 28th birthday that she’s already got babies on the brain!

The singer took to Instagram on Monday to tease fans about potentially expanding her family, writing:

“Planning on having babies in Polynesia”

OMG!

Well, that’s very abrupt. LOLz! And very exciting!

This big revelation also came alongside a series of new nude photos! Just like her sexy snapshots last week, Brit posed in crystal clear water while wearing a yellow and pink bikini bottom. In the first pic, she covered her boobs with her hands while looking up at the sky. In others, she turned away from the camera and relaxed in the water.

Ch-ch-check them out!

HAWT!

This is far from the first time the Baby One More Time songstress has opened up about wanting to have another child, BTW. As Perezcious readers already know, she’s a proud momma to Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, who she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline.

Shortly after her 13-year conservatorship ended, Jamie Lynn Spears’ older sister took to the ‘gram with a photo of an adult foot next to a child’s, musing:

“I’m thinking about having another baby!!!”

On that photo, she also added:

“I wonder if this one is a girl … she’s on her toes reaching for something … that’s for sure!!!!”

Aw! Britney with a little girl would be so cute!

Having another kid would also be a very strong indicator that Britney has truly gained back her freedom. Of course, as we’ve previously reported, her conservators (including dad Jamie Spears) allegedly forced her to use a birth control device during the conservatorship despite her wish to have more children, as the pop star previously shared in court:

“They don’t want me to have children – any more children.”

Thankfully she seems to have so many people in her corner these days who are rooting for her success and well-being. Perhaps at the top of that list is her beau who has seemingly been showering her with love during their tropical vacay.

Last week, the dance aficionado gushed on social media:

“Alrightyyy then folks … showing my bod in French Polynesia as a rebel and free WOMAN!!!!!’

She also wished the personal trainer a happy birthday while thanking him for all that he has brought into her life, saying:

“Thank you baby for always reminding me what life is about … Joy, laughter, and living. My experience was a woman’s dream.”

We just love seeing her so happy and hopeful about her future!!

One thing is for certain: Polynesia sure does look like it would be a gorgeous place to welcome a baby into the world!

What do U think about all this baby talk, Perezcious readers?!

Sound OFF with your take down in the comments (below)!

