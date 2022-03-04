Britney Spears Celebrates Sam Asghari’s Birthday With Sweet Post -- And Calls Him Her Husband?!

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari have a lot to celebrate!

Just as the pop star wished in her court testimony, Brit’s life has been “progressively [moving] forward” lately. She’s out of her conservatorship, she’s in control of her own money and health, she’s engaged, she’s writing a book… it all seems like a dream come true!

All that’s left now is to exchange vows and begin the next chapter with Sam, which she seems VERY ready to do.

Related: Britney Reveals She Wasn’t Even Allowed Excedrin During Conservatorship!

In fact, she said as much in her Instagram post commemorating her man’s birthday.

The two have been celebrating in French Polynesia, and the Stronger artist shared a gorgeous photo of the couple against a beautiful tropical sunset. She captioned the shot:

“Happy Birthday to my Fiancé … I love you so much … I want a family with you … I want it all with you !!!!”

And it sounds like the newly 28-year-old is on the same page, as he gushed in the comments:

“Millions of things to wish for I only have one wish “

VERY innerestingly, in a post just a few hours later, the singer referred to the actor as her “husband.”

Ch-ch-check it out below:

Waaaaaait a minute… HUSBAND?!

Did they get hitched during this birthday vacay? Or is Britney just messing with us???

For his part, the birthday boy didn’t mention any major milestones (besides the obvious) in his own post about the occasion.

Accompanied by a series of snapshots of the trip (from swimming sharks to blowing out birthday candles), he wrote:

“Wow. 28 and counting. Most of you think I’m 49 but you’re wrong I already celebrate every single day for this opportunity called ‘life’. The more mature I become the more I realize that I’m one SOB I cherish & Love everything I have with all I have. Thank you for all the overwhelming wishes The best Bday getaway with my queen “

Related: Britney Poses Totally Naked For Sexy AF Beach Photos!!

No indication of a secret wedding there. Nor in Britney’s goofy Instagram Story videos from the plane ride back, in which the pair made each other giggle by inhaling helium and messing around with cake icing.

The Mickey Mouse Club alum captioned her vids:

“I think the plane had the best cake so far …. I’m on a diet now !!! He’s such a good eater !!!! I’m not sure he fancied any of it !!!”

Once again on the same page, on his own IG story, Sam shared “the 20th cake my girl has gotten me in the past two days” and joked that “she’s trying to make me fat.”

It is sweet to see that these two share the same sense of humor… but can we circle back on the husband thing?!

We’ll assume that it was just a slip of the tongue and the wedding is still yet to come. Maybe?!?!

But tying the knot would be a great way to celebrate a birthday, wouldn’t it?!

Just something to think about…

[Image via Britney Spears/Instagram]