Sam Asghari's Drive Is 'Empowering' Fianceé Britney Spears To 'Pursue Her Dreams'

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari make a great team!

We already knew that these two make a solid couple — we mean, Brit frequently reminds us how “hot” her fiancé is! Even more importantly, he has stood by her through her conservatorship battle and uplifted her amidst some seriously traumatic family drama. But Sam hasn’t just been her biggest supporter in their personal life. He’s apparently also been a huge inspiration for her professionally, as well.

An insider for Entertainment Tonight dished that the duo is “very career focused right night, especially Sam.” And the young actor’s “drive and ambition is empowering Britney to keep moving and pursue her dreams as well.”

The source shared:

“He’s really pursuing all opportunities coming his way and wants to amp up his persona. They are both going so hard right now and putting in a lot of work and effort into all areas of their lives, both personally and professionally.”

The pop star — who recently inked a landmark $15 million book deal for her tell-all memoir — seems pretty appreciative of her other half’s hustle. The insider explained:

“She doesn’t want to have a partner who is just fine being quiet and sitting on the sidelines. She is equally as motivated and career driven as he is. That’s their focus and the path they are on right now.”

Last week, the 40-year-old revealed on Instagram that she was invited to speak about her conservatorship to Congress a while back. She admitted that at the time she received the invitation, she wasn’t “nearly at the healing stage” as she is now, but expressed that she wants “to help others in vulnerable situations, take life by the balls and be brave.”

Ever the empowering partner, Sam commented on the post:

“Your courage will inspire others, your strength will motivate many, your voice has and will change lives. You’re powerful. Beautiful. And strong. This is why I call you lioness “

Awww. SO sweet. And the love and support is totally reciprocated, as you can see in another of the singer’s posts last week:

“This man has been with me through it all !!!! I don’t know what I would do without him so I think I will keep him around a bit longer …. I mean he is pretty hot !!!!! I love you @samasghari !!!!”

And BTW, it’s not all grind and no play for the happy couple (as you can probably imagine from all the love in the air!). While they may be business oriented right now, their upcoming nuptials are equally important, the ET source said:

“They’re definitely in wedding planning mode too and hyper focused on that, but they also are trying to elevate themselves.”

Seems like these two are doing better than ever! We are SO glad to hear it and so happy for all the opportunities they have on the horizon.

