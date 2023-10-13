Britney Spears Says She Had ‘No Idea’ Who Maluma & J Balvin Were During Sushi Dinner Together!

Seriously?!?

ICYMI, Britney Spears went to New York City earlier this week and met up two of the hottest stars ever out of Colombia, Maluma and J Balvin for a sushi dinner. A source told Page Six the two guys saw Brit at the celebrity hotspot Zero Bond and invited the 41-year-old singer and her friends over to join them:

“The guys flagged her down, and she and her group joined them. Everyone was in good spirits. Britney was all smiles and so happy to be back in New York for the first time in a while.”

Related: Michelle Williams Is The Big Star Who Recorded Britney’s Memoir!

That sounds so fun! Just some pop stars doing an impromptu collab on some spicy tuna! The funny thing is, it turns out Britney may not have had any idea who J Balvin and Maluma were when the pair asked her to hang out with them!

The pop star took to Instagram to share some videos of her trip to New York City, which included a snapshot of her with the two singers. She then revealed in the caption that she had no clue who they were, saying:

“Quick trip to NY … I had no idea who these boys were at this restaurant”

Although Britney did not clarify if she was joking, she did tag both J Balvin and Maluma in the post. So if she didn’t know before, she did by a few sakis in! However, if the winky faces in the post are a hint, she very well could be messing with fans! LOLz!

But considering the Circus songstress didn’t even know who Pete Davidson and Scott Disick were at one point, would anyone be surprised if she wasn’t familiar with the reggaeton artists? Lolz!

Nevertheless, it appeared she had a good time with the boys based on their photo together! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below!

[Image via MEGA/WENN, WENN]