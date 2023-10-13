OMG! Michelle Williams Is The Big Star Who Recorded Britney Spears’ Memoir!

Huge news, Britney Spears fans!

Less than two weeks before her highly anticipated memoir The Woman In Me is set to hit the shelves, we learned from TMZ that the pop icon recruited a megastar to do the voiceover narration for the audiobook. The outlet did not reveal who the star was, but they shared that “only female celebs were approached,” including Reese Witherspoon. Unfortunately, the Legally Blonde actress turned it down since she was busy with other projects. So, it has been a little bit of a mystery as to who stepped up to the plate and took on the gig. But considering how huge of a star Reese is, we expected someone on her level!

Now we finally know who got the audiobook job, and it’s none other than the five-time Oscar-nominated actress… Michelle Williams!!! Yes!!! The 41-year-old singer announced the news to People on Friday morning, revealing she will record the introduction to the book while Michelle does the rest. Britney said in a statement:

“This book has been a labor of love and all the emotions that come with it. Reliving everything has been exciting, heart-wrenching, and emotional, to say the least. For those reasons, I will only be reading a small part of my audiobook. I am so grateful to the amazing Michelle Williams for reading the rest of it.”

Although Michelle has never recorded an audiobook, she sounds happy to support and lend her voice to Britney. She simply told People:

“I stand with Britney.”

