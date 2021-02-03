Britney Spears' Social Media Manager Addresses Conspiracy Theories About 'Secret Messages' In The Singer's Posts!

These days, you can’t scroll through the comments section of a Britney Spears post without seeing countless fans asking if she needs “help.”

In the months since the superstar launched an ongoing legal battle over her controversial conservatorship and underwent treatment at a mental health facility, #FreeBritney activists have become worried for her well-being — and in this day and age, worry easily spirals into neurotic conspiracy theories. In this case, some fans genuinely believe the pop icon is being held against her will, and that her only hope of survival is sending her devotees hidden clues in her Instagram posts.

If Brit posts a pic in a yellow top, for example, fans will insist that “yellow = SOS.” If the singer shares a video of herself declaring that she’s doing great, fans will say she sounds “strangely rehearsed.” Sadly, Britney’s fans have gone so far off the deep end that there’s no convincing them otherwise — but the Toxic hitmaker’s social media manager is here to try anyway!

Related: Britney Hits Back At Haters Who Say Her Dance Videos ‘Aren’t Perfect’

Cassie Petrey took to the social site to (attempt to) put the conspiracy chaos to rest once and for all, insisting to fans that the 39-year-old performer has NOT been sending hidden messages in her captions. The Crowd Surf co-founder began on her IG:

“First and foremost, I absolutely adore the Britney Spears fan base. They are incredible, loyal, and passionate about her. I admire them. I know everything they do and say is because they truly love her. Which is why it’s been easy for me to overlook some of the nasty comments that have been thrown my way over the years – because I know deep down it’s all out of love for one of the greatest pop stars of all time. However, there are a lot of inaccurate theories out there about how Britney Spears’ social media operates, and I want to give as much information as I can without violating her privacy or mine.”

Petrey explained that the Grammy winner “creates her own posts and writes her own captions for Instagram” as well as handpicks “the google images, pinterest images, quotes, memes, and everything else” that appears on her feed. She insisted:

“Nobody is suggesting any of that stuff to her. She generally edits the videos herself. If a video she sends in is edited by her social media team, it’s because she gave specific instructions and asked for it to be edited that way. Then she sees it and decides if she wants to post it or not. She has stated many times that she creates the posts, but people continue to believe conspiracy theories over what Britney says over and over again. Britney is not ‘asking for help’ or leaving secret messages in her social media. She is literally just living her life and trying to have fun on instagram.”

Petrey ended her post by asking #FreeBritney supporters to “just be nice” to the mother-of-two because “that’s all she really wants.” She concluded:

“Don’t bully her. She doesn’t deserve it. She’s having fun creating posts and sharing images that she likes. That’s it. There’s not some secret agenda to it. She’s just having a good time, and I hope this helps people see it for what it actually is.”

Sadly, we doubt that the words of Britney’s social media manager will give peace of mind to every #FreeBritney activist out there.

Video: Britney’s BF Sam Asghari Reveals The Truth Behind Her Odd IG Photos

But many are already applauding Cassie for clearing up the confusion — including talent agent Jason Trawick, who was engaged to Spears from 2011 to 2013. He commented on her post:

“Ahh Miss Cassie, a Queen in her own right ! She is a very smart person. Wake up and learn from her!!”

Do U think this clarification will help quell the unrest, Perezcious readers? Share your thoughts (below).

[Image via Britney Spears/Instagram]