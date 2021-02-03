Elizabeth Chambers Sages Her Space Amid Ongoing Armie Hammer Scandal!

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Phew, it’s already been quite the last few months for Elizabeth Chambers as she separated from Armie Hammer back in late 2020.

While we obviously knew something went amiss in their marriage — and suspected some on-set infidelity as one of the causes — no one could possibly have guessed where this bizarre story has gone since then.

It’s not just the Social Network star’s kinky tastes (which we also suspected, from back when “liking” some BDSM images on Twitter was his biggest scandal), it’s the allegations of abuse, pushing the boundaries of consenting relationships, making disturbing (and cannibalistic) come-ons and even physically branding his romantic partners.

We don’t know how much, if anything, Elizabeth knew of Armie’s darker impulses, or if she ever experienced any degree of sexual violence in their 13-year relationship. But we can imagine this whole situation blowing up has been pretty devastating for the Today correspondent, who shares two young children with her ex.

The 38-year-old doesn’t need that bad energy around, and she knows it. But what’s a girl to do when you’re being haunted by your ex-husband’s bad behavior? We assume she has a long road ahead of her, but a good sage cleanse is a start.

Elizabeth posted a boomerang of her “Zoom sitch” on her Instagram Story, showing her laptop resting on a pile of books. Beside the workstation, she had two sage sticks burning, clouding he room with white smoke. She captioned the pic:

“and also, how much sage is too much sage? asking for a friend obv”

TBH, it’s impressive that the Bird Bakery founder is able to keep a sense of humor amidst this strange and surely destabilizing moment. (Her previous comment, “No. Words.” on Timothée Chalamet’s new “cannibal love story” project proved as much.)

The saging comes two days after Elizabeth released an official statement on the subject, expressing her support for survivors of abuse. She posted on IG:

“For weeks, I’ve been trying to process everything that has transpired. I am shocked, heartbroken, and devastated. Heartbreak aside, I am listening, and will continue to listen and educate myself on these delicate matters. I didn’t realize how much I didn’t know.

I support any victim of assault or abuse and urge anyone who has experienced this pain to seek the help she or he needs to heal.”

The statement continued:

“At this time, I will not be commenting further on this matter.

My sole focus and attention will continue to be on our children, on my work and on healing during this incredibly difficult time.

Thank you for all of the love and support, and thank you in advance for your continued kindness, respect, and consideration for our children and me as we find ways to move forward. EC”

There’s probably no right way to deal with something so bizarre and upsetting, but it seems like Elizabeth is handling this with as much grace and dignity as possible. Our hearts go out to her and to anyone who has experienced abuse at Armie’s hands.

