Is Britney Spears Calling A Ceasefire With Jamie Lynn? See The Latest Message To Her Sister!

Is the drama between Britney and Jamie Lynn Spears this week finally cooling down???

As we previously reported, the 30-year-old actress shared a cryptic post about telling the “truth” seemingly in response to when her older sister slammed her for being a “scum person” and spreading lies about her. It read:

“Nobody trashes your name more than someone who’s afraid you’ll tell people the truth.”

While she didn’t name Britney specifically in the post, everyone pretty much knew it was directed at the pop sensation. And apparently, the 40-year-old thought so too! She hopped on Twitter Saturday to correct some earlier points in their battle of words but maintained that Jamie Lynn is “making up” things about her:

“I don’t think your book is about me at all. I said some harsh things because you obviously hurt me by the things you are making up about me !!! When I said only a scum person would make up things like that about someone, I could have sworn I said ‘but you’re not’ … but it doesn’t make sense at all to me what you are saying !!! I know you worked hard for the life you have and you have done amazing !!!! But I think we would both have to agree to the fact that the family has never been remotely as hard on you as they have been on me!!!”

The popstar then made it clear that she was still saddened from the Zoey 101 alum’s lack of intervention when she entered a mental health facility and asked for her support:

“What Dad did to me, they don’t even do that to criminals … so for you to sit back and act completely aloof to what has happened to me is honestly insane to me !!! Do you know anybody who worked as hard as I did and the hours I put in during those 13 years only to be sent away for 4 months for no reason at all ??? And I won’t even mention what was done to me in that place !!! It took them years to give me a cup of coffee … people who have killed people and are in jail or on death row can have as much coffee as they want … so why the hell was my own family hiding coffee from me ??? You guys treated me like nothing and that’s not even half of it !!! I’m honestly shocked Dad isn’t in jail!!! Come on !!! We are supposed to have each other’s back … but what you’re saying just truly confuses me !!!”

While Britney admitted she still loved her younger sister, she pointed out how much Jamie Lynn and her brother Bryan Spears hurt her for years by doing nothing:

“All I know is I love you unconditionally !!! So go ahead and say whatever you want … it’s so tacky for a family to fight publicly like this !!! You say you love me … yet your loyalty is still with the people that hurt me the most. I think the thing that saddens me the most is that when this all happened to me and when I called you from that place … you would take days to respond !!! I never got to talk to you !!! You would just text me days later and I was so scared … I needed you … my family, my blood and your support more than anything !!! You guys did absolutely nothing UNTIL a year ago !!! I said something on Instagram and you and Bryan showed up at my house … because of an Instagram post !!! THAT makes me the saddest …. why ???? Because I needed you WAYYYYYY before that and the fact that you and Bryan showed up laughing at my gate instead of KNOWING you should have been here way before that makes me very sad !!!”

As you know, this comes on the heels of Jamie Lynn speaking out about the singer in several interviews. Most recently, Brit called out the Sweet Magnolias star for using her trauma to promote her upcoming memoir and saying she once took a knife and locked the sisters in a room. But now, it seems that the singer is over caring about what her sis has to say anymore:

“I don’t care anymore !!! Say whatever you want to say just know I do know your real heart more than anyone !!! It’s your life and you deserve a beautiful life !!!! I wish I would be able to do what you’re doing and do interviews !!! I’m scared of all of it. I admire you for being strong… just know I love you and I think you know that already more than anything !!!”

It certainly sounds like Brit is ready for a ceasefire … at least for now! We can imagine this drama must have been exhausting for the star. You can ch-ch-check out the entire post (below):

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Do you think this will be the end of the public call outs between Jamie Lynn and Brit?

