Jamie Lynn Spears Shares Cryptic Post About The ‘Truth’ After Britney Calls Her A ‘Scum Person’

It looks like Jamie Lynn Spears is not done clapping back at Britney Spears!

Hours after the 40-year-old pop sensation slammed her younger sister for being a “scum person,” the Zoey 101 alum took to her Instagram Stories to seemingly react to the drama by sharing a cryptic message about telling the truth. It read:

“Nobody trashes your name more than someone who’s afraid you’ll tell people the truth.”

The pair have been in the middle of a public battle over the past week while Jamie Lynn promotes her upcoming book, Things I Should Have Said. Their feud sparked after the 30-year-old actress appeared on Good Morning America, where she opened up about her current relationship with Britney and claimed that she was more focused on becoming a mom at 17 than her sis’ conservatorship.

However, that did not sit well with the Toxic artist who soon spoke out about what “bothered” her the most about Jamie Lynn’s comments on Twitter:

“She was never around me much 15 years ago at that time …. so why are they even talking about that unless she wants to sell a book at my expense??? REALLY??? Then where the lady mentioned why did she accuse you of doing remixes to her songs … I know it may sound like a silly thing to most people but I wrote a lot of my songs and my sister was the baby. She never had to work for anything.”

But that still didn’t stop the Sweet Magnolias star from talking about her! Most recently, Jamie Lynn told Nightline that Britney often exhibited “erratic, paranoid and spiraling” behavior before her conservatorship, recalling a time when the singer locked them in a room while brandishing a knife. Following the interview, Britney called out Jamie Lynn for continuing to spread “crazy lies” about her in order to promote her new book, saying:

“Jamie Lynn… congrats babe! You’ve stooped to a whole new level of LOW… I’ve never been around you ever with a knife or would I ever even think to do such!!! The only knife I ever saw you with at home was cutting the biggest pieces of squash I ever saw in my life and it was way too big for me to cut… So please please stop with these crazy lies for the Hollywood books!!! NOW and only NOW do I know only a scum person would make up such things about someone….”

Yikes! It does not seem like this feud between the sisters will be calming down anytime soon. Thoughts on the latest, Perezcious readers? Drop them in the comments (below).

