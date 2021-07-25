Britney Spears’ Longtime Agent & Friend Cade Hudson Calls For The End Of Her Conservatorship: ‘I’m Officially Done Being Quiet’

Ever since Britney Spears opened up about her heartbreaking experiences within her controversial conservatorship in court, she has received a ton of love and support from millions of people. And most recently, her longtime friend and agent Cade Hudson has finally spoken out in defense of the pop princess and called for the end of the 13-year control over Britney.

According to TMZ, he penned a heartfelt message of support to the singer in a private social media post, saying:

“I’ve kept my mouth shut for 12+ years on Britney. Enough is enough. After getting thousands of death threats, getting water bottles thrown at my head in bars from bystanders telling me I’m brainwashing her – Britney I’m now speaking up.”

Speaking of what led to some of the traumatic events in 2007, the pal suggested that everything happened the way that it did because Britney was so heavily in the spotlight, explaining:

“Britney who was accused of some errors as a new mom at 26 with 100 cameras in her face daily waiting to document any wrong move she did gets placed under a never-ending conservatorship? Sexism at its best. This is a violation of someone’s basic human rights that were taken away.”

Hudson then hinted that her father, Jamie Spears, has been controlling and threatening those involved in the singer’s life to remain silent on the issue, stating:

“I’ve kept my mouth shut out of the fear of losing my job as her agent and losing the career I worked my ass off for 15 years to build, out of threats from the man we all know who, but I won’t even dignify mentioning his name. I’m officially done being quiet. The system and the public failed her. Her new attorney is the best of the best and knows that the work has just begun but it’s progress & hope and that’s all we can ask for now until action can be taken.”

He started to whine down the lengthy note, stating how certain people have also stayed quiet but have had Britney’s back since the beginning:

“I’ll end with a few things, one person who was in her life (again legally can’t name names) was also silenced by the people around her. You silencers know who you are. This person has her best interest at heart.”

It is unclear who he is referring to in the statement, but we can take a wild guess and say it’s probably someone within the inner circle. Hudson then fired a warning shot to the people he considers, without naming names, that have been against Britney:

“Even if people don’t see it now, it will come out. To the ones who should be worried, you know who you are too. The nonsense needs to end, and the healing process needs to begin. The lord tends to pay those people back in his own ways. So for the first time, I’m publicly saying #FREEBRITNEY.”

Hell yes!!! Finally, the agent concluded the post with a simple yet powerful line:

“Time to get my girl and best friend back.”

Wow, it seems like the dynamic within the conservatorship has shifted if an inner circle member has decided to break his silence and completely blast Jamie! Reactions to this public declaration, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below).

