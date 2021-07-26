Britney Spears Reveals Who She Wants To Replace Jamie Spears As Conservator -- And Details Her Current 'Traumatizing, Insane And Depressing' Situation With Her Father!”

Time is ticking for Jamie Spears!

Now that Britney Spears finally has a lawyer she trusts in Matt Rosengart, the fight to get her father removed as conservator of her estate has moved full steam ahead. On Monday, the pop star and her legal team filed documents outlining exactly who she wants to replace her estranged family member with going forward — as well as detailing the “traumatizing, insane and depressing” situation Jamie has allegedly kept her in these last 13 years!

According to documents obtained by TMZ, Sam Asghari’s girlfriend requested Jason Rubin step into the role as conservator, and he sounds like the perfect person for the job. The certified public accountant not only has an unbiased viewpoint on the songwriter’s life — and no ill intentions unlike the performer’s family could have — but he’s also dealt with years of similar cases, such as financial, elder abuse litigations and managing trust portfolios.

If the court sides with the Toxic singer, Rubin will gain financial authority over her estate (which Jamie is the only manager of at the moment ever since Bessemer Trust backed out as co-conservators). He’ll also have powers of attorney to make health care decisions and manage her real estate. The 39-year-old and her legal team want the CPA to prosecute civil harassment restraining orders as well. Lots of responsibility that deserves to be in the right hands!

Currently, Jodi Montgomery manages the Princess of Pop’s personal affairs — AKA all her health needs (which Brit claims aren’t being met). And she has been embroiled in a battle against Jamie ever since the Crossroads alum testified in court — alleging she’s been the victim of a decade of conservatorship “abuse.” While she’s already detailed quite a bit of alarming allegations to back up this claim, Britney is continuing to hold nothing back.

In these latest court documents, the creative outlined just how poorly her father has been managing her money — her claims are mind-boggling. Via TMZ, the actress alleged her father has been terrorizing her, forcing her to sign off on treatments and drugs that were harming her! But as the conservator of her estate, she says, he was also mishandling money to benefit himself.

Along with the former federal prosecutor, Britney explained Jamie currently makes $16,000 a month plus $2k a month for office expenses. But he also made 1.5% of the gross revenue from her Las Vegas residency which made $137.7 million!!! The conservator’s cut was likely around $2.1 million. OMG.

And it doesn’t end there.

In 2011, Jamie gave himself 2.95% (or $500k) of the revenue brought in from his daughter’s Femme Fatale tour. And if any more proof was needed to show just how inappropriately Lynne Spears‘ husband has managed funds, his middle child insisted the family “struggled financially under his leadership and filed for bankruptcy in 1998.” Yikes. Because of his leadership, the docs claim Britney’s current net worth is “shockingly low” compared to what she has earned — and they’re straight-up blaming Jamie for that!

The legal docs also listed out the momma of two’s current assets that her unwanted conservator is in charge of. Rubin would inherit control over $2,730,454 in cash assets, $57,666,398 in non-cash assets, real estate property valued at $8,455,483, and many Morgan Stanley accounts. Likely, this doesn’t even cover all of the Grammy winner’s finances. Yeesh. No wonder there’s such a fight for control!

Though, mind you, it should never have been fought over in the first place. We mean, Brit was placed under this legal guardianship over a concern for her well-being — not because others deserved a right to her wealth! Innerestingly, the filing acknowledged this need for help in the vocalist’s past by writing:

“Since receiving professional medical care at the outset of this conservatorship over thirteen years ago, Ms. Spears is clearly in a different place now, and she has been for many years. The entire world has witnessed Ms. Spears working tirelessly — with astonishing dedication, precision, and excellence — as a musical artist and performer, an exceptional earner for Mr. Spears (and others) who had a financial interest in making sure she would continue to work and perform.”

Despite these efforts, there’s a major road block in her path to better mental health. The documents explained the “venomous” relationship with her father is not only “traumatizing, insane and depressing,” but “it impairs Ms. Spears’s mental health, her well-being, and her ability to pursue and continue with her extraordinary career.”

In fact, the father-daughter duo aren’t even on speaking terms these days — which must make it pretty hard for a conservator to determine how best to handle financial situations for his conservatee if he doesn’t know what she wants, right?? Honestly, it’s so sickening to think a dad would cause so much hurt to their kid for greed.

A hearing is set for December 13, and Britney plans to attend to further discuss the prospects of allowing Jason into her conservatorship — a move that would profoundly impact her chances of ending this legal mess for good, we presume. This seems like great progress towards a happy ending for the #FreeBritney movement!

