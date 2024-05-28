Britney Spears Says Someone Stole ALL Her Jewelry!

Britney Spears has been robbed!

On Sunday, the Toxic singer took to her Instagram account to claim that she has been robbed of every last piece of her jewelry. The 42-year-old didn’t reveal who she thought might have done it, but she certainly sounded upset while sharing a video proving that nearly every last piece from her collection was indeed gone from the jewelry boxes in which they’d apparently been held.

In the clip, the Louisiana native claimed that “all” her jewelry was swiped by an unknown perpetrator, saying:

“You guys, for real, all my jewelry was stolen. See? There’s nothing. Well, there’s a Mother Mary, but, I’m scared. It’s all gone. All my jewelry is gone.”

Whoa!

And then in the caption, she explained more. That included her claim that she only buys “cheap and fake” jewelry now because she is scared of having more of it stolen. And she lamented the loss of one particularly meaningful cross necklace — a piece of jewelry she’d worn since she was four years old. She wrote:

“So you can see for real all my jewelry was stolen … it’s hard to buy new now because I’m scared it will go missing. So I buy it cheap and fake, but it’s hard because some of my pieces were originally made for me … and my baby cross that I wore since I was 4 is gone … it’s so thin”

You can see the whole video (below):

Ugh.

It seriously sucks to lose expensive jewelry like that — and meaningful pieces that she has a personal connection and long history with, especially.

FWIW, Britney has apparently not filed a police report in the matter. Per Page Six, a spokesperson for the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office informed the outlet that they haven’t yet heard from the Baby One More Time singer about a possible theft:

“We haven’t received any calls for service regarding any reports of theft from Spears’ residence.”

It’s also worth noting that this is not the first time that Britney has claimed to have been the victim of a theft. Back in August of 2021, Spears called police to report a theft from the mansion where she lives in the city of Thousand Oaks, California. At the time, Ventura County Sheriff’s Office media relations officer Eric Buschow told Page Six:

“She called and wanted to report some type of theft. When deputies arrived and contacted her security staff, they informed the deputies that Ms. Spears decided she did not want to file a report at that time. And so, deputies left.”

It’s not clear what sort of theft that was three years ago, or if it’s in any way related to the video Spears posted now. Regardless, sources have been recently sounding the alarm on how she apparently “has no concept of money,” with major worries that she is blowing through her fortune. Whatever is going on with all this, we just hope that she doesn’t get robbed again! That’s seriously not cool! Reactions, y’all??

