Brittany Cartwright Calls Out Jax Taylor After He's Spotted On Apparent Date With Model Paige Woolen!

Brittany Cartwright is chiming in after Jax Taylor was caught on an apparent date with model Paige Woolen!

If you don’t know, the bar owner was spotted with the model for THREE HOURS at an El Lay cafe on Saturday (after he was spotted with another mystery woman the night before). Clearly, he’s done trying to win his estranged wife back!

Reacting to her baby daddy’s shenanigans, The Valley star took to her Instagram Story on Sunday to share a video titled, “Watching The Valley With Someone Who Is Shocked by Jax Taylor.” In it, a woman watched the Bravo series for the first time while appearing horrified after realizing the male model signed on to do the show only to humiliate his family and mistreat his wife for all to see.

The fan reflected:

“He brought his family onto this show and this is what he’s doing to her? Like he’s choosing to present her in that kind of light and, like, treat her like that? This is what he’s doing to her in front of everybody?”

She went on to claim that Brittany was “sick” all of the time because of Jax’s harsh behavior, and added:

“To put her on this show and treat her like this, he knew he was gonna treat her like this. He knew he was gonna leave her. He knew it was over. And he knew it would be good TV.”

Damn! So shady if true! And, unfortunately, Brittany seems to agree! The reality starlet shared the post, captioning it:

“Thank you, & just imagine what I’ve been through behind closed doors”

Oof…

See the video she reposted (below):

Brittany Cartwright reposted this video from youknownat on IG and added a caption that said “Thank you, & just imagine what I’ve been through behind closed doors.” #PumpRules pic.twitter.com/ryHesfFIN5 — Bye Wig Hello Drama (@nosmokenomore) May 27, 2024

As Perezcious readers know, Brittany and Jax called things off in February after five years of marriage amid tons of relationship problems, which have also played out on their new TV show. While neither has filed for divorce yet, they are no longer living together and have made little progress trying to make amends. Judging by Jax’s weekend outings, he’s over it and moving on already! Sux!!

After all the s**t we’ve seen Britt go through on this season of the VPR spin-off (and in years prior), it’s hard to imagine it could all be worse off-camera. It’s already brutal enough! The poor girl!! Reactions, Perezcious readers?? Do you agree with this hot take about Jax and the series?? Sound OFF (below)!

