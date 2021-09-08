Britney Spears & Iggy Azalea Reconnect With Adoring IG Comments 6 Years After Pretty Girls Collab!

Besties for life!

Iggy Azalea has been a fierce advocate for Britney Spears amid her fight to end her 13-year conservatorship ever since the pop star appeared in court in June. Not only did she show her support to the #FreeBritney movement online, but the Australian rapper penned a powerful letter revealing that she had “personally witnessed” Jamie Spears’ controlling behavior while collaborating with his daughter on the hit single Pretty Girls in 2015.

On Tuesday, the Hit Me Baby One More Time vocalist finally made her appreciation for those “kind words” known by sharing photos of the singers performing together on Instagram, gushing:

“Me and Iggy on stage !!! It was so much fun working with such a strong, badass woman like her …. I haven’t met her new baby but if she’s reading this God bless you and thank you for all your kind words !!!! Pssss although the name of the song is Pretty Girls I think the concept is more like revenge of the NERDS !!!!”

Think that’s a sweet comment? Iggy responded with an even more heartwarming message!

The 31-year-old wrote:

“I absolutely adore you more than words (and I still have the barbies you gave me ) Loving you always you brilliant, too-genius-for this-world-to-understand, kind hearted, gracious & beautifully ethereal being. We are definitely two big ole goofballs in the best way possible ”

So lovely!! That’s the kind of person the 39-year-old needs in her life! Ch-ch-check out the full post (below)!

And if you’re looking to rock out to Pretty Girls to celebrate this cute exchange, here’s the duo’s already classic music video!

