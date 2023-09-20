Britney Spears Offered BIG Money To Promote Memoir -- But Declined For THIS Reason!

Britney Spears may have a memoir coming out, but she definitely isn’t “in the right space” for any on-camera interviews yet.

On Tuesday, The Mirror reported that the pop superstar had been approached with offers of BIG bucks by multiple TV networks, streamers, and even Oprah Winfrey herself to promote the highly anticipated The Woman in Me, out next month. Apparently, publishers Simon & Schuster, who, according to the outlet, forked out nearly $15 MILLION to promote the tell all, had hoped for some sort of media presence from the Lucky singer — but it sounds like she has other plans.

Related: Britney Seemingly Bashes ‘Bullying’ Fam In Cryptic Post

An El Lay business exec told the outlet:

“[She] is just not up to that kind of interaction with a professional interviewer or journalist. Britney is just not in the right space to sit down for a full scale interview to address many areas of her memoir.”

Why, you may be asking? Well, a few reasons:

“Firstly she doesn’t like to be face-to-face with a TV camera anymore dealing with questions. On top of that the questions will be about the revelations in her book. In theory she signed off on the content being released next month. Doing the book with her ghost writer was terrifically tough and left her feeling traumatized and needing therapy. Just how much she is able to go into aspects of those darker moments on camera could be problematic. There is a real concern that she is not able to deal with more trauma on camera with a stranger. The last thing anyone needs is Britney having a meltdown and suffering from this kind of interview.”

Whoa!

That actually totally makes sense… After everything the mother of two has been through, the last thing she needs is to open herself up to talking about her traumas again and all at once in an artificial TV interview setting. At least with the book, she could take time to gather herself and get back to it after clearing her mind…

Over the past few years, her lawyer Matthew Rosengart has made an effort to shield her from such situations since being released from her conservatorship, so the desire for her FIRST real interview is at an all-time high. According to the outlet, Oprah’s offer was for something similar to that of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s two-hour special, but Brit declined as she’s “still coming to terms with independent life and processing mentally her freedom.”

Like mentioned earlier, separate insiders claimed “significant financial sums” have been offered to the Crossroads star and Simon & Schuster for on-camera interviews, as many execs feel it could be one of the “biggest scoops of the century.” But is it even necessary? We mean… it’s Britney’s book! We all want to know everything that’s in there! The thing sells itself! Right?

What do YOU think, Perezcioius readers? Let us know in the comments down below.

[Image via Britney Spears/Instagram]