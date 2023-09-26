Britney Spears Posts Video Of Unsettling Dance While Holding Two Long Knives, BUT...

Spooky season is now upon us… And we know it’s official because Britney Spears said so!

The Baby One More Time crooner took to her Instagram page late on Monday night to post a new video of her dancing in her now-iconic home spot. But there was just one problem with the clip this time around: she had two VERY large knives in her hands while doing her routine, and she was waving them around dangerously the whole time!

Related: Britney Offered BIG Money To Promote Memoir — But Declined For THIS Reason!

In the caption of the dance clip, Sam Asghari‘s estranged wife first wrote:

“I started playing in the kitchen with knives today!!!”

Then, after fans became alarmed at the half-joking-but-also-worrying fact that she was waving knives around so aggressively, Britney came back about an hour later to edit this into the caption:

“Don’t worry they are NOT real knives!!! Halloween is soon”

Oh! Well, OK, then. If they really are fake, that’s much safer, at least!

You can see the full pair of videos (below):

As TMZ and others note, at the end of Britney’s long conservatorship, specialists made a list of recommendations for her care, and one of them as noted by that outlet was to “keep knives away from her.”

Related: Britney Seemingly BASHES ‘Bullying’ Family In Cryptic Post About Mistreatment

Insiders told that outlet the pop princess supposedly sees knives “as a form of protection,” and keeps them all around the house as she has been “paranoid someone was going to get her.” Whoa…

Regardless of how that factors in here, we’re just hopeful the knives really are fake and harmless. Spooky! And scary…

Thoughts, y’all?

[Image via Britney Spears/Instagram]