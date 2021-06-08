Britney Spears Becomes 'The Motherf**king Snake' From Her VMA Performance Ahead Of Appearing At Conservatorship Hearing

Britney Spears may have some Toxic venom after all!

The singer has been on a bit of a predator kick lately over on her Instagram page. Recently, she’s likened herself to Catwoman, as well as a spider whose “bite is deadly,” warning fans to “be careful ladies and gentlemen.” We know Brit likes a theme (though we’re still not exactly sure what “A Touch of Rose” was), so it’s no surprise that she compared herself to another dangerous creature in her most recent IG post.

This time, it’s an animal she has a history with. Wearing a faux-snakeskin bodysuit, she wrote:

“I held a snake at the @VMAs one time but decided to go ahead 20 years later and become the motherf**king snake myself !!!!”

Damn, girl!

The 39-year-old is looking good and clearly feeling ferocious! She went on:

“And since TRICKS ARE FOR KIDS you tricky little s**ts … who knows what color snake I will be tomorrow !!!!??? STAY SAFE folks and watch out for the !!!!!”

Now, we don’t want to go full #FreeBritney conspiracy theorist here, but we have to wonder if all these warnings for people to “watch out” about how dangerous she is might possibly have something to do with her upcoming appearance in court for her conservatorship battle. As we previously reported, this will be her first time addressing the court directly in years. On top of that, it may be the first time she’s seen her dad, Jamie Spears, in months — and she’ll be speaking on her own behalf to get him fired as conservator.

All this being said, maybe the animal cosplays are the Crossroads actress’s way of psyching herself up for her big court appearance on June 23. Or maybe she’s really warning her dad that she’s coming into battle with her claws out. Considering Jamie wants to use his daughter’s funds to pay his hefty lawyer fees, we would be a little nervous if we were in his position!

Speaking of her upcoming hearing, Entertainment Tonight has reported that the momma of two won’t actually be showing up in person; due to COVID-19 protocols, she’ll be calling in remotely. So Jamie won’t have to come face-to-face with predator Brit — but she’ll still be addressing the court directly and expressing her own wishes on her own terms, so we have no doubt it will be a MAJOR deal. We can’t wait to hear what she has to say!

