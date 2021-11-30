Britney Spears Says She’s Finally On The 'Right Medication' As Of Last Month!

Things continue to improve for Britney Spears!

As you probably know, the pop star is finally enjoying her freedom after more than a decade living under conservatorship. We didn’t know what changes the end of it might bring (Will she start making music again? Performing? Dedicate herself to suing the s**t out of her dad?), but one thing that hasn’t changed is her sometimes-cryptic Instagram messages.

One such message was posted on Monday. Accompanied by a picture of a cozy Christmas hearth, the singer wrote:

“That beautiful … nice … and warm f**king fuzzy feeling when you’ve been waiting patiently for 13 years to be able to live your life however you choose and it’s finally here !!!! Lighting my candles sure is a joy folks !!! And you might be surprised cause my prayers are pretty damn powerful ESPECIALLY when you’re on the right medication just a month ago !!!!”

Wow! That’s exciting news. Of course we don’t know what exactly the “right medication” is, but we do know the conservatorship forced many medical decisions on the Stronger artist against her will (she complained about being put on lithium during her June court testimony). Last we heard, her conservator Jodi Montgomery was staying on and helping to create a “care plan,” so possibly this new medication was chosen in collaboration with a trusted team.

The almost-40-year-old then alluded to another “shift” in the near future:

“Damn I can actually pray …. it feels so good to just BE HERE !!!! I’M HERE … thanks to no doctor or conservatorship people … good God my friends … it’s good to BE HERE and be PRESENT !!!! Since I can actually PRAY now hopefully in just 3 months there will be a shift for me … I mean who knows…”

Hmm, what could be going on in just three months? The tell-all Oprah interview she’s been teasing? Or perhaps her wedding to Sam Asghari? We’re dying to know!

She went on:

“I’m not gonna thank anyone I’m gonna pull a @snoopdogg and say I thank ME for believing in ME !!!!! Let’s watch watch watch some TV folks !!!! ⁣”

The post concluded with an anagram:

“B R I T N E Y S P E A R S⁣

⁣B E S T I N P R A Y E R S⁣”

All we can say is, we’re glad Brit has the freedom to make her own medical decisions, the freedom to share with us, and the freedom to keep things mysterious when she wants to, as well! What do U think is happening in three months, Perezcious readers? Leave your theories in the comments (below)!

