Britney Spears Is Looking At Wedding Venues -- And Her Fiancé Wants The 'Biggest Wedding In The World'!

We can almost hear those wedding bells ringing!

As you probably know, one of the biggest changes that occurred once Britney Spears began taking control of her life back was her engagement to Sam Asghari. They’ve been together five years now, but now that the singer has her freedom, they can finally move forward with their lives and make things official.

At Thursday’s House of Gucci premiere in Los Angeles, Brit’s 27-year-old fiancé spoke to Entertainment Tonight about how engaged life is treating the couple. He cheerfully shared:

“She’s doing great, I’m great, this is the happiest time of our lives. We’re just enjoying it!”

Aww!! Brit has been through so much, couldn’t be happier to hear she’s doing so well now.

As for the actual wedding, the actor said the nuptials would take place “sooner or later,” but when it comes to specific details, he remarked:

“It’s up to her. She’s wearing the pants now!”

Hell yeah — she’s definitely earned the right to be in control. And speaking of the wedding planner extraordinaire, a source for People gave this update:

“Britney is talking about what kind of wedding she’d like and has been considering venues.”

Previously, another People insider dished that the Grammy winner “wants to get married as soon as possible.” They added:

“It will be a small wedding.”

Size might be the one aspect that the lovebirds clash over, though, because Sam told ET:

“I want the biggest wedding in the world!”

We know at least one thing has been checked off the list. In an Instagram post earlier this month, the Crossroads actress informed followers that she already had her wedding gown secured, writing:

“Donatella Versace is making my dress as we speak …. Have a good night folks !!!!”

The couple clearly has a pretty good relationship with the iconic designer because the fitness influencer also attended the Gucci premiere decked out in Versace.

Sam thanked Donatella for the fit on his IG Story, and in one video — which seemed to be filmed by the pop star — Britney could be heard giggling:

“You did amazing styling my baby!”

Just wait ’til you see him in a tux, girl!

Wherever, whenever, and whatever they’re wearing, it sounds like this duo is headed on a steady path down the aisle! As Sam put it to ET:

“From here on out, it’s amazing. It’s heaven.”

So sweet! Wishing them all the best — we can’t wait to see how it turns out!

[Image via Sam Asghari/Britney Spears/Instagram]