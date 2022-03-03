Taylor Swift Sent Flowers To Avril Lavigne With This Sweet Note! Awww!

Legends recognizing legends!

Taylor Swift is known to fangirl over her fellow artists every now and again, and Avril Lavigne is no exception. The pop-punk icon recently released her seventh album, Love Sux, and TayTay sent her a gorgeous bouquet in celebration! That’s so great!

The Sk8er Boi singer showed off the sweet gift on her Instagram Story (set to Style, of course), displaying the flowers as well as the glowing note from the Grammy winner. It read:

“Avril, Been dancing around my kitchen to your fabulous new album!! It’s AMAZING, like you. Your forever fan, Taylor.”

Awww! So sweet!

Of course, the evermore artist has long been a supporter of Avril’s — she even invited the Canadian songstress to be one of the special guests on the 1989 tour back in 2015.

And the love definitely goes both ways, as Avril recently declared “Taylor Swift is PERFECT” during an appearance on Shania Twain’s Home Now Radio show. Gushing about her track We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together, the 37-year-old said:

“Taylor’s done a really good job of songwriting, and putting her experiences in love down on pen. And I love this song, it’s super catchy, but also it’s fun, and it feels good. When you can manage to have, like, a sassy song, just saying like ‘I’m done with you, we’re never getting back together,’ but it’s still — when you hear the song, it makes you feel good? Like, that’s when you’ve done an amazing job.”

We love to see ladies supporting each other, especially music industry icons like Avril and Taylor.

We’ll be blasting both of their albums in solidarity!

[Image via Kelly Clarkson Show/YouTube & WENN/Avalon]