Britney Spears Posts & DELETES Glowing Tribute To Janet Jackson Amid Justin Timberlake Feud!

Well, we know who Britney Spears favors.

On Sunday, the Criminal singer posted and then quickly deleted a lengthy tribute honoring Janet Jackson — which raised eyebrows considering her connection to Justin Timberlake. Brit wrote:

“Thank you to this beautiful lady for keeping my dreams and heart alive. She’s always been the deepest and brightest woman at the same time. She went through so much but I feel she is someone I will look up to for the rest of my life.”

Related: What’s Going On Between Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen’s New BF?!

Wait… Is that a subtle reference to Janet’s 2004 Super Bowl performance with J.T.?? You know, the one where he infamously exposed her breast?! We all know Brit had A LOT to say about Justin in her memoir last year, and the court of public opinion has been largely turning its back on him amid all the reveals… So, is this another way Brit is trying to point out his past?

The Toxic singer continued:

“Thank you for your music and your divine way of untangling intelligence to a far more clear view than anyone could ever imagine.”

The Circus songstress posted the caption alongside the album cover of Michael Jackson’s sister’s 1993 self-titled album, Janet.

Hmmm. Is this just an innocent post, or a more calculated move?

In 2021, Justin publicly apologized to both Janet AND Britney, writing on IG at the time:

“I specifically want to apologize to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson both individually, because I care for and respect these women and I know I failed.”

Thoughts, Perezcious readers?? Sound OFF in the comments!

[Images via Britney Spears/Instagram, & Allure & Apple Music/YouTube]