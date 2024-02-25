Tom Brady Is ‘Not Friends’ With Gisele Bündchen’s Jiu Jitsu Instructor BF -- But Is Trying To ‘Find The Good’

Tom Brady may not agree with Gisele Bündchen’s reported relationship timeline with her new man — but it sounds like he’s trying to pass on any hard feelings.

As we’ve been following, a source told People last week that the Brazilian model and her jiu jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente have been dating since June 2023 — something insiders close to Tom felt was misleading. A source told TMZ:

“They should add 2021 after June. Then the headline would be accurate.”

That, of course, is notable since Tom and Gisele didn’t divorce until October 2022… But it sounds like the former NFL star is trying to let it all be water under the bridge.

Related: Travis Kelce Parties In Las Vegas After Visiting Taylor Swift In Sydney!

On Saturday, an insider dished to the DailyMail.com:

“Tom has been dating and is all about growing from his relationship with Gisele and moving it to a place where they can co-parent. If she wants to have people think she has been dating Joaquim only since June, so be it, but they have been together longer and they aren’t taking it slow. Tom has accepted it.”

Yikes…

But for the sake of his kids with Gisele, Tom is looking past things… He does have experience, after all:

“Tom and Joaquim are not friends — but Joaquim is around his kids, so Tom has to find the good in him and does believe he is a good guy. If Joaquim ever becomes a father figure to his kids, Tom will be able to adapt. People seem to forget Tom has a lot of practice with all of this from his time with Bridget [Moynahan]. They had a child, they moved on and figured it out.”

In addition to Benjamin, 14, and Vivian, 11, whom Tom shares with Gisele, he also has son Jack, 16, whom he welcomed with Bridget prior to marrying Gisele.

The insider added:

“Stuff is working out with him and Gisele and if Joaquim is going to be in her life forever, then he will make it all work for the best for everyone, there is no other option.”

Gisele and Joquim have yet to personally confirm the status of their relationship. Tom, for his part, has been dating Irina Shayk.

Oof, what are your thoughts here, Perezcious readers?? Do YOU buy the reported relationship timeline between Gisele and Joaquim? Let us know down in the comments!

[Images via NBC Sports, British Vogue, & Valente BrothersTV/YouTube]