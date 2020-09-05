Sam Asghari Jumps To Britney Spears’ Defense Over ‘Scary’ Instagram Posts

Sam Asghari has had it with the comments being made about Britney Spears!

This week, the 26-year-old replied to a message written by a concerned fan on Instagram, and he certainly wasn’t messing around with his response.

After author and screenwriter Kelly Oxford wrote: “This account finally got too scary for me” on one of Brit’s IG posts, Asghari penned a biting reply:

“What’s so scary about being the biggest superstar in the world being herself (authentic, funny, humble) without caring what others think… we need more people like her and less Karen’s. also Instagram installed this button that you can hit to unfollow about 10 years ago…”

Ouch!!

One of the biggest claims that #FreeBritney supporters continue to make is that the songstress is not in control of her own social media profile, something which Sam has tried to dispel before! In mid-August, he took to his IG account to give the fans what they’ve been begging for: a live video of the momma of two.

In the vid (below), Asghari can be seen sneaking around while the Pink Panther theme song plays, catching the Grammy Award nominee off guard as she stands in front of a phone tripod with a professional backdrop behind her. Take a look for yourself (below):

Cute!

Brit has also done her best to assure fans that she is being 100% authentic online, writing in July:

“I get how some people might not like my posts or even understand them, but this is Me being happy ….. this is Me being authentic and as real as it gets !!!!! I want to inspire people to do the same and just be themselves without pleasing others ….. that’s the key to happiness !!!!!!”

Despite these reassurances, many are left unconvinced that Spears is actually safe and controlling her own online presence. Regardless, she has continued to post rambling captions on the ‘gram, recently discussing what it was like growing up in the spotlight: