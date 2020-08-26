Britney Spears Wants Someone ‘Who Is Not Her Family’ In Charge Of Conservatorship!

If there’s one thing Britney Spears loathes more than her conservatorship, it’s having her overprotective dad in charge of it!

As we reported, the superstar’s more-than-decade long conservatorship was recently extended to February 1, 2021. Now, a source close to the pop star told People that while the 38-year-old still fantasizes about the days where she’s in control of her own finances, her biggest concern isn’t ending the conservatorship altogether — it’s making sure Jamie Spears isn’t her sole conservator.

The insider dished:

“Britney still wants the conservatorship to end at some point. But more urgently right now she doesn’t want her dad to regain the sole conservator role.”

Not surprising, seeing as a court filing last week revealed that the pop icon is “strongly opposed” to having her poppa — who temporarily stepped down from the role last year due to health issues — reassume the title.

The source explained:

“Jamie is very old school. He treats Britney like a child.”

Ugh, really?

So who does Britney want to oversee her finances and health care? The source said the Toxic singer — who apparently said she “does not want to perform at this time” — “strongly prefers” that Jodi Montgomery, the licensed conservator who took over her father’s role in September, “continue in that role as [she] has done for nearly a year,” per the court filing.

The confidante noted that Brit and Jodi have a much better relationship, explaining:

“Britney wants someone who is respectful and considerate to be in charge of her conservatorship. Someone from the outside who is not her family. Someone who will treat her like an adult and listen to her. She will never have this relationship with Jamie.”

The mother-of-two is also reportedly still mad at her dad over last year’s family drama when ex-husband Kevin Federline accused Jamie of physically abusing their son Sean Preston after an altercation. Although Jamie wasn’t charged after an investigation, the source said Brit is still bitter about the whole thing, sharing:

“She is very disappointed in the drama that he caused with her boys.”

Sounds like the two need some space!

Thankfully, there are plenty of other people in Britney’s life — including her mom Lynne Spears and her boyfriend of nearly four years, Sam Asghari — that she can lean on during these tough times. The source noted:

“She dreams about the conservatorship ending, but this doesn’t seem realistic. She needs to be surrounded by people who look out for her.”

Jamie, for his part, has insisted that he’s only thinking about his daughter’s best interests. He told Page Six earlier this month:

“I love my daughter. I love all my kids. But this is our business. It’s private.”

Hopefully Britney’s dreams will come true sooner or later!

